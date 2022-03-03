Robyn Reimagines Neneh Cherry’s “Buffalo Stance” with Mapei: Stream

Robyn has unveiled a new version of Neneh Cherry’s 1988 classic “Buffalo Stance” featuring Swedish singer and rapper Mapei. Stream it below.

On the track, the Scandinavian pop star handles the vocals while Mapei raps her verses over production by Dev Hynes. “No moneyman can win my love/ It’s sweetness that I’m thinking of,” sings Robyn. “We always hang in a buffalo stance/ We do the dive every time we dance/ I give you love baby, not romance.”

Cherry originally released “Buffalo Stance,” her breakout single, ahead of her debut 1989 album Raw Like Sushi. It topped the song charts in her native Sweden, while reaching the Top 5 in the UK and US. The new version, meanwhile, is part of Cherry’s upcoming collaborative album set to be released sometime later this year.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I love that I could write an essay with all the things I could say about Robyn and I love that she leaves me speechless at the same time,” said Cherry in a statement. “I’ve known Robyn for three decades; she is my sister, my friend, my family, a creative inspiration. So to have Robyn doing her version of a new life interpretation of ‘Buffalo Stance’ is an absolute honor… and with Dev Hynes and Mapei, this is what dreams are made of!”

Stream Robyn and Mapei’s take on “Buffalo Stance” below.

Most recently, Cherry appeared as a contributor to the documentary Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché, which premiered last year at SXSW. Robyn last collaborated with Joakim Åhlund and Björn Yttling on “Call My Name” by their side project Smile.