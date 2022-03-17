Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Won’t Take Dolly Parton’s Name Off Ballot

Dolly Parton remains under consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — whether she likes it or not. Three days after the Queen of Nashville tried to pull her name from the list of nominees, writing, “I must respectfully bow out,” the foundation that runs the Hall has released its own statement indicating that since voting is already under way, they won’t be making any changes to the ballot.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the foundation wrote in the statement (via Variety). “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.

“From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music,” the statement continued. “It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered. Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In conclusion, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation wrote, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”