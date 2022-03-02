Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar to Headline Miami’s Rolling Loud 2022

The impressive lineup also boasts Future, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Three 6 Mafia, and more

Kanye and Kendrick
Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 1, 2022 | 8:51pm ET

    Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Future will headline Rolling Loud’s 2022 festival in Miami.

    Other notable acts include F, Kodak Black, Saweetie, Lil Yachty, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, Gunna, City Girls, Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Gates, Soulja Boy, Action Bronson, Curren$y, G Herbo, 2 Chainz, Aminé, Kash Doll, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, and more. See the 2022 lineup poster below.

    Rolling Loud Miami goes down July 22nd-24th at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 7th at 12:00 p.m. ET via the festival’s website. Three-day general admission passes are priced at $329, while VIP passes start at $899. Rolling Loud also offers a $9.99 down layaway option.

    For Kanye, this marks only his third confirmed performance of 2022. He was previously announced to headline both weekends of Coachella in April. He recently released Donda 2, the sequel to last year’s album Donda.

    Advertisement

    Not counting his guest spot at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rolling Loud marks Kendrick’s first (and, as of now, only) confirmed US performance in 2022. He most recently played Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas Festival last June.

    Rolling Loud 2022 lineup Miami

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

iggy pop cancels show moscow russia ukraine war Park Live Festival

Iggy Pop Cancels Headlining Moscow Festival Appearance in Support of Ukraine

March 1, 2022

day in day out the national mitski japanese breakfast festival 2022 lineup tickets seattle

Day In Day Out 2022 Lineup: The National, Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, and More

March 1, 2022

aftershock 2022 lineup

Aftershock Festival 2022 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance, and More

February 23, 2022

osheaga 2022 foo fighters asap rocky dua lipa lineup tickets music festival

Osheaga 2022: Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa to Headline Montreal Festival

February 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar to Headline Miami's Rolling Loud 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale