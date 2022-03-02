Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Future will headline Rolling Loud’s 2022 festival in Miami.

Other notable acts include F, Kodak Black, Saweetie, Lil Yachty, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, Gunna, City Girls, Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Gates, Soulja Boy, Action Bronson, Curren$y, G Herbo, 2 Chainz, Aminé, Kash Doll, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, and more. See the 2022 lineup poster below.

Rolling Loud Miami goes down July 22nd-24th at Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 7th at 12:00 p.m. ET via the festival’s website. Three-day general admission passes are priced at $329, while VIP passes start at $899. Rolling Loud also offers a $9.99 down layaway option.

For Kanye, this marks only his third confirmed performance of 2022. He was previously announced to headline both weekends of Coachella in April. He recently released Donda 2, the sequel to last year’s album Donda.

Not counting his guest spot at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rolling Loud marks Kendrick’s first (and, as of now, only) confirmed US performance in 2022. He most recently played Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas Festival last June.