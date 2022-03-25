The Rome and Duddy Show: Studio Life

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For the last two weeks, Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B have been in the studio working on their collaborative album. On this latest episode of The Rome and Duddy Show, the boys bring fans inside the booth to give an update on how things are coming together.

What’s more, they reveal the latest winners of The Great American Talent Show — and the latest loser. This episode will shed some light on what not to do when your song is chosen in the final four, so you’ll definitely want to listen in.

For more on The Great American Talent Show and Beat of the Week, check out The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group, and send in your original compositions/Q&As to theromeandduddyshow@gmail.com.