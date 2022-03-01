Rome & Duddy Announce Limited Edition CBD Collector’s Box in Partnership with Consequence

Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B are boxing up the good vibes and shipping it straight to fans. The duo have teamed with Consequence to launch their first-ever products in the CBD/cannabis space, beginning with a Limited Edition Small Batch CBD Collector’s Box.

Limited to just 125 boxes, this exclusive collector’s item feature’s Rome & Duddy’s autographs on the box and includes a hand-signed 3.5 gram jar of Small Batch CBD flower. Curated and hand-picked by the longtime friends and collaborators, the box includes a bundle of merch guaranteed to lift you up: a corduroy cap embroidered with the Rome & Duddy logo, a laser-etched four-part grinder, four pins featuring Rome & Duddy artwork, and three holographic stickers.

Whether you’re looking to take a single hit or smoke two joints, Rome & Duddy’s Small Batch hemp flower is sure to bring a welcome sense of euphoria. A Sativa-dominant hybrid known as Candida (Latin for “bright lights”), this strain’s unique balance of high CBD and low THC content delivers a potent sense of relaxation and calm without sacrificing clarity. Perfect for anytime use, Rome & Duddy’s Small Batch CBD’s lemon flavor and violet undertones evoke the vibe of a sweet summer day.

“We are so excited to announce the launch of our new CBD line with our good friends over at Consequence,” says Duddy. “Rome and I have worked long and hard to bring you guys the highest quality CBD flower on the market and we can’t wait for you all to try it.”

Pre-orders for the Rome & Duddy Limited Edition Small Batch CBD Collector’s Box begin March 1st, 2022 at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com. This small batch precedes the official launch of Rome & Duddy’s Good Times CBD and merch line this spring.

For more good times, make sure to check out the duo’s podcast The Rome & Duddy Show, which recently joined the Consequence Podcast Network. The series finds the two long-time friends and collaborators using their platform to make everybody laugh and have a good time, whether that be sharing stories from their lives, answering fans’ questions, or showcasing listener-submitted talents as part of The Great American Talent Show.

Legal Disclaimer: Consult with your physician prior to use. Do not use if pregnant or nursing. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.