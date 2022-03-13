Menu
Rosalía Performs “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama” on SNL: Watch

In promotion of her third LP, MOTOMAMI, out March 18th

Rosalía on SNL
Rosalía on SNL (NBC)
March 13, 2022 | 11:04am ET

    Rosalía served as the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night, performing opposite episode host Zoë Kravitz. In support of her upcoming album, MOTOMAMI, the Spanish singer performed “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama.” Catch the replay below.

    MOTOMAMI is set to arrive on March 18th via Columbia Records. Earlier this week, she made her late night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed the record and laughed about a wrong-number text from Harry Styles. Rosalía also recently teamed up with Arca to curate her own radio station within the Grand Theft Auto universe.

    Elsewhere on last night’s episode of SNL, Kravitz starred opposite Bowen Yang in a sketch about a marching band version of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'”. And SNL dedicated its cold open to parodying the White House’s recent briefing for TikTok stars on the situation in Ukraine. You can also find those sketches below.

