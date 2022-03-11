Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rosalía Talks MOTOMAMI, Wrong-Number Texts from Harry Styles on Fallon: Watch

Ahead of this weekend's performance on SNL

rosalia the tonight show starring jimmy fallon interview motomami harry styles texting watch
Rosalía on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 11, 2022 | 1:09pm ET

    Rosalía stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to chat about her upcoming album MOTOMAMI and laugh about a wrong-number text from Harry Styles. Watch the interview below.

    After teaching host Jimmy Fallon how to properly pronounce her name — it’s all in how you roll the ‘R’! — the Spanish singer dished on the inspiration behind the title of her new LP.

    “OK, so you wanna know why it’s called MOTOMAMI? ‘Cause I feel like MOTOMAMI‘s an energy. Yes, yes, like an energy. That’s what I’m saying,” she said before informing Fallon that he’s actually “probably a Motopapi, too.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In her first U.S. late night appearance, Rosalía also regaled the audience with a hilarious story about how she once changed her phone number and Harry Styles ended up texting a random stranger thinking it was her, even whipping her phone out of her thigh-high boot to show Fallon the screenshot from the former One Direction-er. “Now it’s my number,” the person wrote to Styles, “So don’t bother me anymore.”

    The Spanish singer’s third studio album is due out March 18th via Columbia Records. The LP was preceded by a trio of hit singles: “La Fama” featuring The Weeknd, “Saoko,” and the playful “Chicken Teriyaki” and will be a follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed El Mal Querer, which Rosalía created as her baccalaureate project  to graduate from Catalonia College of Music.

    This weekend, Rosalía will also stop by Studio 8H to serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live opposite host Zoë Kravitz, who’s promoting her role as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ emo epic The Batman.

    Advertisement

    In tandem with her album release, Rosalïa has also curated her very own radio station within the Grand Theft Auto universe. With a helping hand from Arca, the singer’s diverse playlist in GTA Online‘s latest expansion The Contract will feature music by the likes of Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, Aventura and Bad Gyal.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

wet let chaise longue fallon tonight show jimmy watch stream

Wet Leg Bring Double Entendres, "Chaise Longue," and "Wet Dream" to Fallon: Watch

March 10, 2022

Father John Misty Colbert

Father John Misty Performs "Goodbye Mr. Blue" on Colbert: Watch

March 10, 2022

earthgang lie to me tonight show jimmy fallon

EARTHGANG Perform "LIE TO ME" on Fallon: Watch

March 9, 2022

David Byrne and the cast American Utopia on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon like humans do

David Byrne and American Utopia Cast Perform "Like Humans Do" on Fallon: Watch

March 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rosalía Talks MOTOMAMI, Wrong-Number Texts from Harry Styles on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale