Rosalía Talks MOTOMAMI, Wrong-Number Texts from Harry Styles on Fallon: Watch

Rosalía stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night to chat about her upcoming album MOTOMAMI and laugh about a wrong-number text from Harry Styles. Watch the interview below.

After teaching host Jimmy Fallon how to properly pronounce her name — it’s all in how you roll the ‘R’! — the Spanish singer dished on the inspiration behind the title of her new LP.

“OK, so you wanna know why it’s called MOTOMAMI? ‘Cause I feel like MOTOMAMI‘s an energy. Yes, yes, like an energy. That’s what I’m saying,” she said before informing Fallon that he’s actually “probably a Motopapi, too.”

In her first U.S. late night appearance, Rosalía also regaled the audience with a hilarious story about how she once changed her phone number and Harry Styles ended up texting a random stranger thinking it was her, even whipping her phone out of her thigh-high boot to show Fallon the screenshot from the former One Direction-er. “Now it’s my number,” the person wrote to Styles, “So don’t bother me anymore.”

The Spanish singer’s third studio album is due out March 18th via Columbia Records. The LP was preceded by a trio of hit singles: “La Fama” featuring The Weeknd, “Saoko,” and the playful “Chicken Teriyaki” and will be a follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed El Mal Querer, which Rosalía created as her baccalaureate project to graduate from Catalonia College of Music.

This weekend, Rosalía will also stop by Studio 8H to serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live opposite host Zoë Kravitz, who’s promoting her role as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ emo epic The Batman.

In tandem with her album release, Rosalïa has also curated her very own radio station within the Grand Theft Auto universe. With a helping hand from Arca, the singer’s diverse playlist in GTA Online‘s latest expansion The Contract will feature music by the likes of Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, Aventura and Bad Gyal.