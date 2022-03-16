Rosalía Shares Erotic New Ballad “Hentai”: Stream

With her new album MOTOMAMI dropping on Friday, Rosalía has offered fans one final preview with her explicit new ballad “Hentai.”

Named after Japanese manga porn, “Hentai” sounds like a tender ode to love on the surface, but its lyrics are direct about the Spanish singer’s sexual needs. “Te quiero ride como a mi bike,” Rosalía sings on the chorus. “Hazme un tape modo Spike/ Yo la batí hasta que se montó/ Segundo es chingarte, lo primero e’ Dios.”

In English, this roughly translates to: “I want to ride you like my bike/ Make me a tape, Spike mode/ I shook it until it came/ Second is to fuck you, the first is God.” Watch the music video, in which Rosalía rides a mechanical bull, below.

While recently speaking to i-D Magazine, Rosalía broke down her inspiration for the track. “In this new album, there’s some humor,” she explained. “Hentai is much more suggestive, much more erotic for me. Hentai is more interesting than conventional porn.” The international superstar added, “Having sex is part of life.”

MOTOMAMI is the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed El Mal Querer. It features the previous singles “La Fama” featuring The Weeknd, “Saoko,” and “Chicken Teriyaki.” Last Thursday, Rosalía made her late night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live.