Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rosalía Shares Erotic New Ballad “Hentai”: Stream

A final preview of MOTOMAMI before it drops on Friday

Rosalia Hentai New Song Video Stream
Rosalia’s “Hentai” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 16, 2022 | 1:21pm ET

    With her new album MOTOMAMI dropping on Friday, Rosalía has offered fans one final preview with her explicit new ballad “Hentai.”

    Named after Japanese manga porn, “Hentai” sounds like a tender ode to love on the surface, but its lyrics are direct about the Spanish singer’s sexual needs. “Te quiero ride como a mi bike,” Rosalía sings on the chorus. “Hazme un tape modo Spike/ Yo la batí hasta que se montó/ Segundo es chingarte, lo primero e’ Dios.”

    In English, this roughly translates to: “I want to ride you like my bike/ Make me a tape, Spike mode/ I shook it until it came/ Second is to fuck you, the first is God.” Watch the music video, in which Rosalía rides a mechanical bull, below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While recently speaking to i-D Magazine, Rosalía broke down her inspiration for the track. “In this new album, there’s some humor,” she explained. “Hentai is much more suggestive, much more erotic for me. Hentai is more interesting than conventional porn.” The international superstar added, “Having sex is part of life.”

    MOTOMAMI is the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed El Mal Querer. It features the previous singles  “La Fama” featuring The Weeknd, “Saoko,” and “Chicken Teriyaki.” Last Thursday, Rosalía made her late night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album ahead of her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Weezer Preview SZNZ: Spring EP with New Single "Little Bit of Love": Stream

March 16, 2022

post animal puppy dog stream

Post Animal Announce New Album Love Gibberish, Share "Puppy Dog": Stream

March 16, 2022

Nova Twins Cleopatra Origins new song stream

Nova Twins Share the Origins of New Single "Cleopatra": Exclusive

March 16, 2022

cave in new album heavy pendulum new reality new song stream

Cave In Announce New Album Heavy Pendulum, Share "New Reality" Video: Stream

March 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rosalía Shares Erotic New Ballad "Hentai": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale