Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rosalía Releases New Album MOTOMAMI: Stream

Featuring collaborations with The Weeknd and Tokischa

rosalia motomami new album stream
Rosalía, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 18, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    ¡La Rosalía! The Spanish pop star has released her new album MOTOMAMI through Columbia Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The Spanish-language studio set follows 2018’s El Mal Querer, which the singer crafted as her baccalaureate project to graduate from Catalonia College of Music, and includes a host of previously-released singles like “LA FAMA” featuring The Weeknd, opener “SAOKO,” the playful “CHICKEN TERIYAKI,” and intimate ballad “HENTAI.”

    Forgoing the flamenco sound that inspired her earlier work, Rosalía dove into all kinds of Latin sub-genres when writing the entirely guitar-free MOTOMAMI, from reggaeton and dembow to bachata and beyond.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I cannot think of making music in a right or wrong way,” she said in an interview with The New York Times ahead of the album’s release. “For me, creativity is not about that — it’s not about proper or not proper, correct or incorrect. It’s beyond that. Does it sound free or does it not sound free? Does it sound like it has urgency and it comes from need or not? I understand that other people can see it in other ways, but as an artist, that’s how I see it.”

    To promote the studio set, Rosalía made her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live last weekend opposite host Zoë Kravitz, just days after sitting down with Jimmy Fallon for her very first late-night talk show interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    MOTOMAMI Artwork:

    rosalia motomami artwork new album stream

    MOTOMAMI Tracklist:
    01. SAOKO
    02. CANDY
    03. LA FAMA featuring The Weeknd
    04. BULERÍAS
    05. CHICKEN TERIYAKI
    06. HENTAI
    07. BIZCOCHITO
    08. G3 N15 (GENÍS)
    09. MOTOMAMI
    10. DIABLO
    11. DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA
    12. CUUUUuuuuuute
    13. COMO UN G
    14. Abcdefg
    15. LA COMBI VERSACE feat. Tokischa
    16. SAKURA

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

charli xcx crash new album stream

Charli XCX Unveils New Album CRASH: Stream

March 18, 2022

king princess for my friends stream

King Princess Announces New Album and Tour, Shares "For My Friends": Stream

March 18, 2022

remi wolf tour pool gwingle gwongle still woozy stream listen

Remi Wolf Announces "The Gwingle Gwongle Tour," Shares "Pool" with Still Woozy: Stream

March 17, 2022

lucius brandi carlile sheryl crow dance around it stream new single music video

Lucius Tap Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow for "Dance Around It": Stream

March 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rosalía Releases New Album MOTOMAMI: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale