Rosalía Releases New Album MOTOMAMI: Stream

¡La Rosalía! The Spanish pop star has released her new album MOTOMAMI through Columbia Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.
The Spanish-language studio set follows 2018’s El Mal Querer, which the singer crafted as her baccalaureate project to graduate from Catalonia College of Music, and includes a host of previously-released singles like “LA FAMA” featuring The Weeknd, opener “SAOKO,” the playful “CHICKEN TERIYAKI,” and intimate ballad “HENTAI.”
Forgoing the flamenco sound that inspired her earlier work, Rosalía dove into all kinds of Latin sub-genres when writing the entirely guitar-free MOTOMAMI, from reggaeton and dembow to bachata and beyond.
“I cannot think of making music in a right or wrong way,” she said in an interview with The New York Times ahead of the album’s release. “For me, creativity is not about that — it’s not about proper or not proper, correct or incorrect. It’s beyond that. Does it sound free or does it not sound free? Does it sound like it has urgency and it comes from need or not? I understand that other people can see it in other ways, but as an artist, that’s how I see it.”
To promote the studio set, Rosalía made her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live last weekend opposite host Zoë Kravitz, just days after sitting down with Jimmy Fallon for her very first late-night talk show interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
MOTOMAMI Artwork:
MOTOMAMI Tracklist:
01. SAOKO
02. CANDY
03. LA FAMA featuring The Weeknd
04. BULERÍAS
05. CHICKEN TERIYAKI
06. HENTAI
07. BIZCOCHITO
08. G3 N15 (GENÍS)
09. MOTOMAMI
10. DIABLO
11. DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA
12. CUUUUuuuuuute
13. COMO UN G
14. Abcdefg
15. LA COMBI VERSACE feat. Tokischa
16. SAKURA