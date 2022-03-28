Menu
Roxy Music Reunite for First Tour in 11 Years

St. Vincent will open the American shows

Roxy Music 2022 tour
Roxy Music, photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns
March 28, 2022 | 10:13am ET

    Roxy Music are reuniting for a 50th anniversary tour, marking the band’s first shows together in 11 years.

    Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson have confirmed a 13-date arena tour taking place across North America and the UK in September and October 2022. Notably, St. Vincent will open the majority of the North American Shows. Check out the full schedule below.

    An artist ticket pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, March 29th, ahead of a public on-sale set for Monday, April 4th. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Ahead of the tour’s launch, Roxy Music will reissue their first two albums — 1972’s Roxy Music and 1973’s For Your Pleasure — on April 1st.

    Roxy Music 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^
    09/09 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena ^
    09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
    09/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^
    09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
    09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^
    10/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    10/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

    ^ = w/ St. Vincent

