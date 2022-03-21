RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American Summer Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced a North American summer tour in support of their latest album, Surrender.
The tour will bring RÜFÜS DU SOL’s live show to seven cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York. Additionally, the band will play festivals including Boston Calling and the Forecastle Festival in Louisville. Check out their full tour schedule below.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).
Later in the year, RÜFÜS DU SOL will embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand (get tickets here).
RÜFÜS DU SOL 2022 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ MITA Festival
05/22 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ MITA Festival
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/29 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park
06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
06/08 – Washington, DC @ DC Armory
06/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/11 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park
10/01 – George, WA @ The Gorge
11/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Showgrounds
12/02 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
12/03 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
12/10 – Adelaide, AU @ Ellis Park
12/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Flemington Park
12/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Flemington Park
12/17 – Perth, AU @ Langley Park