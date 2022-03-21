Menu
RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American Summer Tour

The "Surrender Tour" takes place this June

Rufus Du Sol, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel
Consequence Staff
March 21, 2022 | 1:33pm ET

    RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced a North American summer tour in support of their latest album, Surrender.

    The tour will bring RÜFÜS DU SOL’s live show to seven cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York. Additionally, the band will play festivals including Boston Calling and the Forecastle Festival in Louisville. Check out their full tour schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

    Later in the year, RÜFÜS DU SOL will embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand (get tickets here).

    RÜFÜS DU SOL 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ MITA Festival
    05/22 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ MITA Festival
    05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/29 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
    06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park
    06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
    06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
    06/08 – Washington, DC @ DC Armory
    06/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    06/11 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park
    10/01 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    11/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    11/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Showgrounds
    12/02 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
    12/03 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
    12/10 – Adelaide, AU @ Ellis Park
    12/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Flemington Park
    12/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Flemington Park
    12/17 – Perth, AU @ Langley Park

