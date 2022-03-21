RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce North American Summer Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced a North American summer tour in support of their latest album, Surrender.

The tour will bring RÜFÜS DU SOL’s live show to seven cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York. Additionally, the band will play festivals including Boston Calling and the Forecastle Festival in Louisville. Check out their full tour schedule below.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

Later in the year, RÜFÜS DU SOL will embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand (get tickets here).

RÜFÜS DU SOL 2022 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ MITA Festival

05/22 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ MITA Festival

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/29 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Woodbine Park

06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

06/08 – Washington, DC @ DC Armory

06/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/11 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park

10/01 – George, WA @ The Gorge

11/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Showgrounds

12/02 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

12/03 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

12/10 – Adelaide, AU @ Ellis Park

12/15 – Melbourne, AU @ Flemington Park

12/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Flemington Park

12/17 – Perth, AU @ Langley Park