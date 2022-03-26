Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have honored Taylor Hawkins following Friday’s tragic passing of the Foo Fighters drummer. Hawkins had a close bond with the legendary prog-rock band over the years, as he, Dave Grohl and producer Nick Raskulinecz even dressed up as ’70s-era Rush to perform “2112” at the latter’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2013.

Late Rush drummer Neil Peart was one of Hawkins’ musical heroes. In a 2020 interview with radio station 94.9 The Rock Toronto, Hawkins said, “There can never be another Neil Peart. No way. He had the craziest hands, and he just had such a unique thing. … I hope that Geddy and Al play together, and I hope they can find someone to do something with them. But no one will ever be Neil Peart; it’s just impossible.”

Sadly, Lee and Lifeson are now paying tribute to Hawkins just a couple years later. A statement written by Lee and posted on behalf of himself and Lifeson on Rush’s Instagram page reads as follows.

“We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins.

He was such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core…there are simply no words to adequately express just how much he will be missed by all — including Alex, myself and the entire Rush family.

Our hearts, love and sympathy go out to Taylor’s family as well the Grohls, and the extended Foos family…

Rest In Peace brother…

Geddy and Alex”

Advertisement

Related Video

In a separate tribute on his own Instagram page, Lee added the following tribute:

“My heart is truly breaking at the news of Taylor’s passing. A sweetheart of a man that radiated good vibes, a love of music, and a total monster on the drums. He was so, so happy the night Alex and I came up onstage to play ‘YYZ’ with him during the Foos show at the Air Canada Centre on March 23rd, 2008… His excitement was almost impossible for him to contain. And of course, he nailed it!

Brother, you left us way, way too soon… rest in peace my friend…”

The tributes from the Rush members are among the many that have poured in since news of Hawkins’ passing on Friday night. Such artists as Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker, Ringo Starr, and others have also honored the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Hawkins died Friday (March 25th) at a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, in the midst of Foo Fighters’ South American tour. They last played Lollapalooza Argentina on Sunday (March 20th) and were scheduled to perform at the Festival Estéreo in Bogotá last night. No cause of death has been reported as of yet.

Advertisement

In addition to performing during Rush’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Hawkins and Grohl also had the honor of inducting the iconic Canadian band. See video of the induction and aforementioned performance below, followed by Rush’s Instagram tributes to Hawkins.