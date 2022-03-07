Menu
Netflix Announces Release Date for Russian Doll Season 2, Shares Teaser: Watch

Natasha Lyonne's dark comedy returns in April with seven new episodes

Russian Doll (Netflix)
March 7, 2022 | 2:15pm ET

    Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia Vulvokov finally escaped her personal Groundhog Day during the first season finale of Russian Doll, but Season 2 of the dark comedy promises to give the protagonist “a fate even worse than endless death” when it premieres on April 20th, 2022. Watch the teaser below.

    Having been through a hellish situation already, Nadia appears to takes it all in stride in the trailer. Taking a trippy subway ride, walking out of a grave, falling through the air, and tumbling down a staircase is almost par for the course at this point. “When the universe fucks with you, let it,” she says at the end while raising a glass.

    Set four years after Nadia and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, the seven-episode season will see the protagonists “delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” according to the official logline. “At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

    Lyonne continues to serve as the showrunner and executive producer of the series, which she co-created with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy has joined the cast for Season 2 of Russian Doll, along with Sharlto Copley (District 9, Powers).

