Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sabaton Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

The Swedish band just notched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Rock Albums chart

sabaton 2022 tour
Sabaton (photo by Tim Tronckoe)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 14, 2022 | 11:52am ET

    Sabaton will embark on a Fall 2022 North American headlining tour in support of their new album The War to End All Wars.

    Appropriately dubbed “The Tour to End All Tours,” the outing kicks off on September 15th at The Paramount in Seattle and runs through an October 23rd finale at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Epica will support all dates.

    General ticket sales begin Friday (March 18th) at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (March 17th). Head over to Ticketmaster to buy them.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We’re all looking forward to this tour,” bassist Pär Sundström remarked via a press release. “It will have been three years since we’ve brought our headline show to America, so we are more ready than ever. And, with the release of our new album, we now have a vault full of new songs to play.”

    The tour announcement comes after the successful launch of The War to End All Wars. The LP just hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Rock Albums chart and Current Hard Music Albums chart. It has also hit No. 1 on rock charts in Germany and Sweden and No. 2 on the UK Rock & Metal Chart.

    sabaton new album the war to end all wars
     Editor's Pick
    Sabaton Announce New Album The War to End All Wars, Unveil Artwork and Tracklist

    The Swedish metal band last hit North American shores supporting Judas Priest’s 2021 tour. Sadly, the trek was cut short when Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a heart emergency on stage. The remainder of the tour was postponed, and Sabaton were forced to head home (Queensrÿche will assume the support role for the rescheduled 2022 Judas Priest dates).

    Advertisement

    Below you can see the full list of Sabaton’s 2022 North American headlining dates and the tour flyer. Get tickets here.

    Sabaton’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Epica:
    09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    09/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    09/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    09/19 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
    09/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    09/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    09/28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    09/30 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    10/01 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    10/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    10/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
    10/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

    attachment Sabaton North American Tour 2022 Admat1 Sabaton Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

yeah yeah yeahs new music uk headlining shows tour

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce UK Headlining Dates, Promise "Tunes So Fresh and So NEW"

March 14, 2022

Incubus Sublime with Rome

Incubus Announce Summer Tour Alongside Sublime with Rome

March 14, 2022

The Rolling Stones 2022 tour

The Rolling Stones Announce 60th Anniversary UK and European Tour

March 14, 2022

norah alanis mcr tenacious d

Tours On Sale This Week: Alanis Morissette, Tenacious D, MCR, Norah Jones & More

March 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sabaton Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale