Sabaton Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Sabaton will embark on a Fall 2022 North American headlining tour in support of their new album The War to End All Wars.
Appropriately dubbed “The Tour to End All Tours,” the outing kicks off on September 15th at The Paramount in Seattle and runs through an October 23rd finale at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Epica will support all dates.
General ticket sales begin Friday (March 18th) at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (March 17th). Head over to Ticketmaster to buy them.
“We’re all looking forward to this tour,” bassist Pär Sundström remarked via a press release. “It will have been three years since we’ve brought our headline show to America, so we are more ready than ever. And, with the release of our new album, we now have a vault full of new songs to play.”
The tour announcement comes after the successful launch of The War to End All Wars. The LP just hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Rock Albums chart and Current Hard Music Albums chart. It has also hit No. 1 on rock charts in Germany and Sweden and No. 2 on the UK Rock & Metal Chart.
The Swedish metal band last hit North American shores supporting Judas Priest’s 2021 tour. Sadly, the trek was cut short when Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a heart emergency on stage. The remainder of the tour was postponed, and Sabaton were forced to head home (Queensrÿche will assume the support role for the rescheduled 2022 Judas Priest dates).
Below you can see the full list of Sabaton’s 2022 North American headlining dates and the tour flyer. Get tickets here.
Sabaton’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Epica:
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/19 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
09/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/01 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
10/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom