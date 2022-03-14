Sabaton Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Sabaton will embark on a Fall 2022 North American headlining tour in support of their new album The War to End All Wars.

Appropriately dubbed “The Tour to End All Tours,” the outing kicks off on September 15th at The Paramount in Seattle and runs through an October 23rd finale at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Epica will support all dates.

General ticket sales begin Friday (March 18th) at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (March 17th). Head over to Ticketmaster to buy them.

“We’re all looking forward to this tour,” bassist Pär Sundström remarked via a press release. “It will have been three years since we’ve brought our headline show to America, so we are more ready than ever. And, with the release of our new album, we now have a vault full of new songs to play.”

The tour announcement comes after the successful launch of The War to End All Wars. The LP just hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Rock Albums chart and Current Hard Music Albums chart. It has also hit No. 1 on rock charts in Germany and Sweden and No. 2 on the UK Rock & Metal Chart.

The Swedish metal band last hit North American shores supporting Judas Priest’s 2021 tour. Sadly, the trek was cut short when Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a heart emergency on stage. The remainder of the tour was postponed, and Sabaton were forced to head home (Queensrÿche will assume the support role for the rescheduled 2022 Judas Priest dates).

Below you can see the full list of Sabaton’s 2022 North American headlining dates and the tour flyer. Get tickets here.

Sabaton’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Epica:

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/19 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

09/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/01 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/22 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

10/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom