Sam Fender on Therapy, Paul Weller, and the Socially Conscious Rock of Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Seventeen Going Under, his award winning and chart-topping sophomore album.

The British heartland rocker tells us about the record looking at his own coming-of-age, how therapy influenced his writing, Paul Weller being a mentor, and the Oasis and Stone Roses fans that don’t like his music.

Fender then discusses the moments in his life that made him a more socially conscious person, comparing his record with The Killers’ Pressure Machine, and the B-sides and deluxe edition songs that add more context to Seventeen Going Under.

Listen to Sam Fender break down his latest LP, his appreciation for Springsteen and The Killers, and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below.