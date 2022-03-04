Sean Penn Fled Ukraine by Walking to Poland

Sean Penn had been in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, but as a 40-mile-long military convoy bore down on Kyiv, the American filmmaker fled to safety by walking to Poland.

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” he wrote on Twitter. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

According to the U.N. over one million people have left Ukraine, with most walking the same path as Penn across the Polish border. Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova have also taken in thousands of refugees. The total population of Ukraine is over 44 million, suggesting that some 98% of Ukrainians have stayed.

Last week, Penn advocated for America to join the fight against Russia. “Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams,” he wrote. “If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly asked for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone, calling it the “most important step” in the face of “incessant bombing.” However, a no-fly zone would involve shooting down Russian planes, which could lead to World War III and possible nuclear conflict.

So far, Western leaders have preferred to pressure President Vladimir Putin with economic sanctions that have crippled Russia’s economy. The entertainment industry has also withdrawn from Russia; Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount paused film releases in the country, Live Nation and Spotify have ceased doing business in Russia, and Netflix announced it would ignore a Russian law requiring media platforms to carry state propaganda channels. Musicians to cancel concerts in the country include Russian rapper Oxxxymiron, Green Day, Bring Me the Horizon, Iggy Pop, Nick Cave, and more, while South Park mocked Putin as literally impotent.

