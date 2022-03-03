Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

S.G. Goodman Announces New Album Teeth Marks, Shares Title Track: Stream

Sophomore effort from the Kentucky singer-songwriter drops in June

sg goodman teeth marks new album title track stream
S.G. Goodman, photo by Meredith Truax
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 3, 2022 | 12:55pm ET

    Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman has announced her sophomore album Teeth Marks, out June 3rd via Verve Forecast. As a first preview, she has also shared the title track.

    The 11-track LP explores Goodman’s trauma from the homophobic response to her coming out as queer in rural Kentucky while focusing on the lasting marks of love, whether it’s dealing with unrequited feelings or confronting an alcoholic friend. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

    With “Teeth Marks,” Goodman painfully captures the devastation of unrequited love over fingerstyle electric guitar. “Well it’s just like you/ To say something smart,” she sings. “Telling me how this shouldn’t break my heart.” Stream the lyric video below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “This is a song about the phantom limb of love: a condition in which a lover’s mind is deluded and we make the mistake of taking a step forward, only to fall face first into the reality of another’s heart,” Goodman explained in a statement. “A reality we are unwilling to accept — a land of false promise we find ourselves not equipped to walk in.”

    Ahead of Teeth Mark’s arrival, Goodman is set to play a handful of showcases at SXSW, after which she will open for Jason Isbell and Son Volt on select dates of their respective US tours. In August, she’ll link up with John Moreland for a West Coast trek.

    See the full itinerary below, which includes a headlining date at New York City’s Mercury Lounge on June 7th. Grab a seat to see Goodman live at Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Teeth Marks follows Goodman’s 2020 debut album Old Time Feeling.

    Teeth Marks Artwork:

    sg goodman teeth marks new album artwork

    Teeth Marks Tracklist:
    01. Teeth Marks
    02. All My Love Is Coming Back to Me
    03. Heart Swell
    04. When You Say It
    05. If You Were Someone I Loved
    06. You Were Someone I Loved
    07. Work Until I Die
    08. The Heart of It
    09. Dead Soldiers
    10. Patron Saint of the Dollar Store
    11. Keeper of the Time

    S.G. Goodman 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/15-16 — Austin TX @ SXSW
    03/17 — Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion
    03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW Official Showcase at Continental Club
    03/18 — Austin, TX @ South By San José
    04/05 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall *
    04/07 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *
    04/08 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey *
    04/10 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall
    04/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +
    04/23 — Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur
    04/24 — Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds +
    04/25 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl +
    04/26 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East +
    04/28 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm +
    04/29 — Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre +
    04/30 — Waverly, AL @ Standard Deluxe +
    06/07 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
    06/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Americana
    06/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Americana
    06/12 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Americana
    08/11 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewing ^
    08/13 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^
    08/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum ^
    08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^
    08/17 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall ^
    08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^
    08/20 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^
    08/21 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^
    08/22 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^
    08/24 — Bozeman, MT @ Live from the Divide ^
    08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room ^
    08/27 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird ^
    08/28 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory ^
    08/29 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs ^
    09/09-10 — Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots

    * = w/ Jason Isbell
    + = w/ Son Volt
    ^ = w/ John Moreland

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

black label society spring 2022 us tour

Black Label Society Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

March 3, 2022

The Weeknd 2022 summer tour

How to Get Tickets to The Weeknd's 2022 Tour

March 3, 2022

The Weeknd 2022 tour dates

The Weeknd Announces 2022 Stadium Tour

March 3, 2022

They Hate Change Announce New Album Finally, New, Share "From the Floor": Stream

March 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

S.G. Goodman Announces New Album Teeth Marks, Shares Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale