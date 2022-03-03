S.G. Goodman Announces New Album Teeth Marks, Shares Title Track: Stream

Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman has announced her sophomore album Teeth Marks, out June 3rd via Verve Forecast. As a first preview, she has also shared the title track.

The 11-track LP explores Goodman’s trauma from the homophobic response to her coming out as queer in rural Kentucky while focusing on the lasting marks of love, whether it’s dealing with unrequited feelings or confronting an alcoholic friend. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

With “Teeth Marks,” Goodman painfully captures the devastation of unrequited love over fingerstyle electric guitar. “Well it’s just like you/ To say something smart,” she sings. “Telling me how this shouldn’t break my heart.” Stream the lyric video below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

“This is a song about the phantom limb of love: a condition in which a lover’s mind is deluded and we make the mistake of taking a step forward, only to fall face first into the reality of another’s heart,” Goodman explained in a statement. “A reality we are unwilling to accept — a land of false promise we find ourselves not equipped to walk in.”

Ahead of Teeth Mark’s arrival, Goodman is set to play a handful of showcases at SXSW, after which she will open for Jason Isbell and Son Volt on select dates of their respective US tours. In August, she’ll link up with John Moreland for a West Coast trek.

See the full itinerary below, which includes a headlining date at New York City’s Mercury Lounge on June 7th. Grab a seat to see Goodman live at Ticketmaster.

Teeth Marks follows Goodman’s 2020 debut album Old Time Feeling.

Teeth Marks Artwork:

Teeth Marks Tracklist:

01. Teeth Marks

02. All My Love Is Coming Back to Me

03. Heart Swell

04. When You Say It

05. If You Were Someone I Loved

06. You Were Someone I Loved

07. Work Until I Die

08. The Heart of It

09. Dead Soldiers

10. Patron Saint of the Dollar Store

11. Keeper of the Time

S.G. Goodman 2022 Tour Dates:

03/15-16 — Austin TX @ SXSW

03/17 — Spicewood, TX @ Luck Reunion

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW Official Showcase at Continental Club

03/18 — Austin, TX @ South By San José

04/05 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall *

04/07 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

04/08 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey *

04/10 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

04/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

04/23 — Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur

04/24 — Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds +

04/25 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl +

04/26 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East +

04/28 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm +

04/29 — Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre +

04/30 — Waverly, AL @ Standard Deluxe +

06/07 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Americana

06/11 — Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Americana

06/12 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Americana

08/11 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewing ^

08/13 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

08/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum ^

08/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^

08/17 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall ^

08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^

08/20 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

08/21 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

08/22 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

08/24 — Bozeman, MT @ Live from the Divide ^

08/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room ^

08/27 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird ^

08/28 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory ^

08/29 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs ^

09/09-10 — Bristol, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots

* = w/ Jason Isbell

+ = w/ Son Volt

^ = w/ John Moreland