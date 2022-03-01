Menu
Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Used to It”: Stream

A reworking of a track originally written for the HBO documentary Baby God

Sharon Van Etten, photo by Ryan Pfluger
March 1, 2022 | 9:30am ET

    Sharon Van Etten has released “Used to It,” a haunting new single originally written for Baby God, an HBO documentary about Quincy Fortier, a fertility specialist who used his own sperm to impregnate women.

    Though the documentary team ended up changing their musical direction, Van Etten still took inspiration from the project while also reworking the track to address the heightened need for connection during these past few years. “Haunted by your love affair,” she sings over gliding synths and a steady drumbeat. “Staring down the eyes of our nature.”

    “I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs. nurture while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology,” explained Van Etten in a statement. “I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.”

    Related Video

    The video for “Used to It” was created by Van Etten’s musical director and bandmate Charley Damski. It stars dancer and choreographer Hayden J Frederick. According to Van Etten, they were able to capture her “feelings of internal struggles, while also finding space for oneself and embracing that pain in order to move on.” Watch it below.

    “Used to It” follows February’s release of “Porta.” In April, Van Etten will play a handful of dates with Mia Joy before embarking on her June “Darkness Fades Tour” of the UK and Europe. Starting in late July, she’ll go on “The Wild Hearts Tour” with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker. Tickets to all those dates are available now via Ticketmaster.

