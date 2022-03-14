Menu
Shirley Bassey Sings “Diamonds Are Forever” at the BAFTAs: Watch

Plus, Jonny Greenwood and Alana Haim accepted the BAFTA for Paul Thomas Anderson

Shirley Bassey BAFTAs
Shirley Bassey performs at the BAFTAs (YouTube)
March 13, 2022 | 9:57pm ET

    Dame Shirley Bassey kicked off the 2022 BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) on Sunday with a special tribute honoring the 60th anniversary of James Bond. The 85-year-old singer performed “Diamonds Are Forever,” her legendary theme to the 1971 Bond film of the same name.

    Elsewhere during the BAFTAs, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and HAIM’s Alana Haim appeared on stage together to accept Paul Thomas Anderson’s Best Original Screenplay trophy for Licorice Pizza. Haim starred in the film, while Greenwood composed its score.

    “Paul is going to be very excited to win this, not least because it means I’ve been forced to come and give a really awkward and inarticulate speech on his behalf which he will find very funny,” quipped Greenwood.

