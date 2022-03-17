Menu
Sick of It All and Agnostic Front Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Tour

The trek is split into two May and September legs

sick of it all agnostic front 2022 tour
Sick of It All (photo by Melinda Oswandel) and Agnostic Front (photo by Joerg Baumgarten)
March 17, 2022 | 12:13pm ET

    New York hardcore fans rejoice: Sick of It All and Agnostic Front are joining forces for a co-headlining 2022 US tour.

    The announcement comes nearly two years after the veteran bands were forced to cancel their 2020 tour after the pandemic effectively paused live music.

    The 2022 trek will be split into two legs. The first takes place in the Spring with support from Crown of Thornz. Dates kick off May 5th in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and run through May 22nd in Atlanta, Georgia. The bands will then reconvene for a second leg that launches September 7th in Phoenix and wraps up on September 24th in New Orleans. An opener has yet to be announced for the second round of shows. Tickets for both legs go on sale Friday (March 18th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales already happening for select cities.

    Below you can see the full list of dates for Sick of It All and Agnostic Front’s co-headlining US tour. Get tickets here.

    Sick of It All and Agnostic Front’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
    05/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East *
    05/06 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon *
    05/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter *
    05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge *
    05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *
    05/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse *
    05/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *
    05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Black N Blue Bowl *
    05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottabar *
    05/17 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligan’s Pub *
    05/18 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero *
    05/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *
    05/21 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *
    05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *
    09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
    09/08 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
    09/09 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
    09/11 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
    09/13 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
    09/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    09/17 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
    09/18 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
    09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    09/21 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
    09/22 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock
    09/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

    * = w/ Crown of Thornz

Consequence
