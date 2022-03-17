Sick of It All and Agnostic Front Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Tour

New York hardcore fans rejoice: Sick of It All and Agnostic Front are joining forces for a co-headlining 2022 US tour.

The announcement comes nearly two years after the veteran bands were forced to cancel their 2020 tour after the pandemic effectively paused live music.

The 2022 trek will be split into two legs. The first takes place in the Spring with support from Crown of Thornz. Dates kick off May 5th in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and run through May 22nd in Atlanta, Georgia. The bands will then reconvene for a second leg that launches September 7th in Phoenix and wraps up on September 24th in New Orleans. An opener has yet to be announced for the second round of shows. Tickets for both legs go on sale Friday (March 18th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales already happening for select cities.

“It’s always great to play with other classic New York bands, and Agnostic Front almost wrote the American hardcore handbook, so this will be extra special,” commented Sick of It All drummer Armand Majidi back when the initial 2020 dates were announced. “When two of the kings of New York come to your town, it’s gonna be clobberin’ time with the godfathers of hardcore.”

Below you can see the full list of dates for Sick of It All and Agnostic Front’s co-headlining US tour. Get tickets here.

Sick of It All and Agnostic Front’s 2022 US Tour Dates:

05/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East *

05/06 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon *

05/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter *

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge *

05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

05/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse *

05/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Black N Blue Bowl *

05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottabar *

05/17 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligan’s Pub *

05/18 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero *

05/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *

05/21 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

09/08 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

09/09 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

09/11 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

09/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/17 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

09/18 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/21 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

09/22 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

09/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

* = w/ Crown of Thornz