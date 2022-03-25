Skid Row Announce New Singer, New Album, and New Single “The Gang’s All Here”: Stream

Skid Row are back with a brand-new singer, along with news of a new album, The Gang’s All Here. In advance of the LP’s October 14th release, the veteran rockers have unveiled the title track.

The band is starting a new era with Swedish singer Erik Grönwall, formerly of the band H.E.A.T. Grönwall replaces ZP Theart, who had fronted Skid Row since 2016.

The new album announcement comes right as Skid Row are set to support Scorpions during a Las Vegas residency that begins Saturday night (March 26th) and runs through April 16th at the Zappos Theater. Skid Row also have a full slate of shows lined up from late April through mid October, many of which are part of the “Live to Rock Tour” also featuring Lita Ford, Winger, Warrant and Quiet Riot on select dates. Tickets for Skid Row’s upcoming shows, including the Vegas residency, are available via Ticketmaster.

The Gang’s All Here is being produced by the highly sought after Nick Raskulinecz, known for his work with Foo Fighters, Alice in Chains, Deftones, and many more high-profile rock acts.

“We are beyond excited to release this record,” stated founding Skid Row members Rachel Bolan and Dave “Snake” Sabo in a press release. “It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. The addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.”

Separately, former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach has been celebrating his legacy in the band in recent years, despite exiting the group in 1996. The vocalist has embarked on tours marking the 30th anniversaries of the first two Skid Row albums — 1989’s self-titled debut and 1991’s Slave to the Grind.

Take a listen to Skid Row’s new single “The Gang’s All Here” (which shows off Erik Grönwall’s powerful pipes) and see the album’s tracklist, as well as the band’s tour dates, below. Pre-order the album via Amazon.

The Gang’s All Here Tracklist:

01. Hell or High Water

02. The Gang’s All Here

03. Not Dead Yet

04. Time Bomb

05. Resurrected

06. Nowhere Fast

07. When the Lights Come On

08. Tear It Down

09. October’s Song

10. World’s on Fire

Skid Row 2022 Tour Dates:

03/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

03/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/30 — Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

05/06 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino

05/07 — Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena

05/08 — Columbia, MD @ M3 Rock Festival

05/20 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amp

05/21 — Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amp

05/22 — Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino

05/26 — Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction

05/28 — Decatur, IL @ Devon Amo

05/29 — Coleman, MO @ Coleman Veterans Memorial Park

06/02 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

06/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino

06/04 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

06/16 — Burlington, ON @ Spencer Smith Park

06/18 — Lampe, MO @ Black Mountain Amp

06/24 — Milwaukee, MO @ Summerfest

06/25 — Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park

07/20 — Orange County, CA @ Pacific Amp

07/22 — Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol

07/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sunset Station

07/24 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga

07/25 — Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid State Fair

07/28 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Casino

07/29 — Tiffen, OH @ Ritz Theatre

07/30 — Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill Amp

09/09 — Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Casino

09/15 — Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

09/17 — Salamaca, NY @ Senica Casino

09/23 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy

10/08 — Shelton , WA @ Little Creed Casino

10/11 — Perry, GA @ Georgia National Fair

10/13 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster PAC

10/14 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wild Creek Casino

10/15 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

* = supporting Scorpions’ Las Vegas residency