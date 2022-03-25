Menu
Skid Row Announce New Singer, New Album, and New Single “The Gang’s All Here”: Stream

The veteran rockers also have an extensive 2022 tour mapped out

Skid Row new album
Skid Row
March 25, 2022 | 11:01am ET

    Skid Row are back with a brand-new singer, along with news of a new album, The Gang’s All Here. In advance of the LP’s October 14th release, the veteran rockers have unveiled the title track.

    The band is starting a new era with Swedish singer Erik Grönwall, formerly of the band H.E.A.T. Grönwall replaces ZP Theart, who had fronted Skid Row since 2016.

    The new album announcement comes right as Skid Row are set to support Scorpions during a Las Vegas residency that begins Saturday night (March 26th) and runs through April 16th at the Zappos Theater. Skid Row also have a full slate of shows lined up from late April through mid October, many of which are part of the “Live to Rock Tour” also featuring Lita Ford, Winger, Warrant and Quiet Riot on select dates. Tickets for Skid Row’s upcoming shows, including the Vegas residency, are available via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The Gang’s All Here is being produced by the highly sought after Nick Raskulinecz, known for his work with Foo Fighters, Alice in Chains, Deftones, and many more high-profile rock acts.

    “We are beyond excited to release this record,” stated founding Skid Row members Rachel Bolan and Dave “Snake” Sabo in a press release. “It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. The addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights. Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.”

    Separately, former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach has been celebrating his legacy in the band in recent years, despite exiting the group in 1996. The vocalist has embarked on tours marking the 30th anniversaries of the first two Skid Row albums — 1989’s self-titled debut and 1991’s Slave to the Grind.

    Take a listen to Skid Row’s new single “The Gang’s All Here” (which shows off Erik Grönwall’s powerful pipes) and see the album’s tracklist, as well as the band’s tour dates, below. Pre-order the album via Amazon.

    The Gang’s All Here Tracklist:
    01. Hell or High Water
    02. The Gang’s All Here
    03. Not Dead Yet
    04. Time Bomb
    05. Resurrected
    06. Nowhere Fast
    07. When the Lights Come On
    08. Tear It Down
    09. October’s Song
    10. World’s on Fire

    Skid Row 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    03/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    04/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    04/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    04/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    04/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    04/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    04/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
    04/30 — Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
    05/06 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino
    05/07 — Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
    05/08 — Columbia, MD @ M3 Rock Festival
    05/20 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amp
    05/21 — Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amp
    05/22 — Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino
    05/26 — Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction
    05/28 — Decatur, IL @ Devon Amo
    05/29 — Coleman, MO @ Coleman Veterans Memorial Park
    06/02 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
    06/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino
    06/04 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
    06/16 — Burlington, ON @ Spencer Smith Park
    06/18 — Lampe, MO @ Black Mountain Amp
    06/24 — Milwaukee, MO @ Summerfest
    06/25 — Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park
    07/20 — Orange County, CA @ Pacific Amp
    07/22 — Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol
    07/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sunset Station
    07/24 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga
    07/25 — Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid State Fair
    07/28 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Casino
    07/29 — Tiffen, OH @ Ritz Theatre
    07/30 — Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill Amp
    09/09 — Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Casino
    09/15 — Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
    09/17 — Salamaca, NY @ Senica Casino
    09/23 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy
    10/08 — Shelton , WA @ Little Creed Casino
    10/11 — Perry, GA @ Georgia National Fair
    10/13 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster PAC
    10/14 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wild Creek Casino
    10/15 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

    * = supporting Scorpions’ Las Vegas residency

