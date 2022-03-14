Setting the Stage: Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators are in the thick of their 28-city “The River Is Rising” US headlining tour in support of their newest full-length studio album, titled 4, which the collective released on February 11th via Gibson Records. The outfit not only features iconic Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Alter Bridge lead vocalist Myles Kennedy, but also bassist Todd Kerns (The Age of Electric), drummer Brent Fitz (ex-Theory of a Deadman, ex-Alice Cooper) and guitarist Frank Sidoris (ex-The Cab).

Slash, Kennedy and company kicked off their US jaunt on February 8th in Portland, Oregon at the Roseland Theater, and will rock the nation through a March 26th date in Orlando, Florida at the Hard Rock Live, with tickets to their remaining tour dates available at this location. SMKC stopped in New York City on a chilly Saturday night (March 12th) for a completely sold-out concert at the famous Beacon Theatre, located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Taking the Stage: Fans were treated to an opening set by all-female rock band Plush, consisting of Moriah Formica (vocals/guitar), Brooke Colucci (drums), Ashley Suppa (bass) and Bella Perron (lead guitar). The young quartet warmed up the NYC crowd with tracks from their 2021 self-titled debut album, dishing out songs “Better Off None,” “Sober,” the hard-hitting “Hate” and more. The band’s brief, but energetic set also featured a lively rendition of Heart’s 1977 classic tune “Barracuda.”

Hitting the stage just before 9:00 pm, SMKC ignited their set with “Driving Rain” and “My Antidote” from 2018’s Living the Dream, and rolled through fiery singles “Shots Fired” and “Halo” off their 2012 LP, Apocalyptic Love. The band sounded tight in the Big Apple at the majestic Beacon Theatre, with Kennedy’s disciplined vocals complemented by Slash’s trademark riffs.

Bassist Todd Kerns stepped up to the plate to show off his vocal pipes during a rendition of Lenny Kravitz’s “Always on the Run” and on rock anthem “Doctor Alibi,” as heard on Slash’s 2010 debut album (and originally sung by the late, great Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead). The gang would go on to perform additional Slash solo numbers “Back From Cali” and “Nothing to Say,” along with Slash’s Snakepit tune “Speed Parade,” during their two-hour performance.

Kennedy also boasted his triangle tapping skills during fresh single “Whatever Gets You By,” one of seven new tracks the group performed off their latest album, 4 (they also played “Spirit Love,” “The River Is Rising,” “Fall Back to Earth” and more). Additional highlights from the set included a great interpretation of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” which the rock act debuted live at the start of the trek, plus big hit “World on Fire” and encore song “Anastasia” (featuring a gnarly Slash solo).

Pick up tickets to the remaining dates on the tour here, and see photos of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators from the New York City show below, followed by the setlist and a giveaway entry form for a Slash signature Epiphone Les Paul Standard guitar.

Photo Gallery – Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and opening act Plush perform in NYC (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, photo by Johnny Perilla Plush, photo by Johnny Perilla Plush, photo by Johnny Perilla Plush, photo by Johnny Perilla Plush, photo by Johnny Perilla Plush, photo by Johnny Perilla

All photos by Johnny Perilla.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators set list:

“Driving Rain”

“My Antidote”

“Shots Fired”

“Halo”

“Back From Cali”

“Spirit Love”

“The River Is Rising”

“Whatever Gets You By”

“Always on the Run”

“Standing in the Sun”

“Fall Back to Earth”

“Speed Parade”

“C’est La Vie”

“Fill My World”

“Call off the Dogs”

“Doctor Alibi”

“Rocket Man” (Elton John cover)

“Nothing to Say”

“You’re a Lie”

“World on Fire”

“Anastasia”

Win a Slash Signature Les Paul Standard Electric Guitar

