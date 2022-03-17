Slipknot Kick Off 2022 Knotfest Roadshow Tour in North Dakota: Video + Setlist

Slipknot launched their 2022 North American Knotfest Roadshow tour on Wednesday night (March 16th) in Fargo, North Dakota.

The jam-packed 20-song setlist featured plenty of fan favorites such as “Psychosocial” and “Wait and Bleed,” as well as recent single “The Chapeltown Rag” and a few surprises.

Most notable was a rare performance of the ballad “Snuff,” which the band hadn’t played since 2012. All Hope Is Gone track “Dead Memories” also made its first appearance in the setlist since 2016.

Crispy 4K fan footage from the front row captures the band in peak form. Frontman Corey Taylor is wearing his latest creepy mask — appearing like a stitched-together cyber zombie — and everything sounds brutal, as it should.

The trek continues tomorrow night (March 18th) in Omaha, Nebraska, with tickets to all upcoming shows available via Ticketmaster.

The first leg of the tour, which runs through an April 17th show in Vancouver, British Columbia, is being supported by In This Moment and Wage War — the latter filling in for Ukrainian metal band Jinjer, who dropped off the Knotfest Roadshow to focus on the war that has broken out in their home country.

During Slipknot’s set, Taylor paid tribute to Jinjer, telling the crowd, “This tour was originally supposed to have a band called Jinjer. I don’t know if you know this, but they’re from the Ukraine. Sadly, they could not make it because of the turmoil in their country right now. But on the count of three I want you to scream so f**king loud they can hear it across the ocean.”

The second leg launches May 18th in University Park, Pennsylvania, and wraps up with a June 18th concert in Chula Vista, California. Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 are supporting that portion.

Watch clips of Slipknot’s Fargo performance and see the full setlist below, and pick up tickets here.

Slipknot Setlist (Fargo, ND):

Disasterpiece

Wait and Bleed

Sulfur

Before I Forget

The Chapeltown Rag

Dead Memories (First time since 2016)

Unsainted

The Heretic Anthem

Psychosocial

The Devil in I

Solway Firth

All Out Life

Snuff (First time since 2012)

Vermilion

Duality

Custer

Spit It Out

Encore:

(515)

People = Shit

(sic)

Surfacing