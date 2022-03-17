Menu
Slipknot Kick Off 2022 Knotfest Roadshow Tour in North Dakota: Video + Setlist

The set included a rare performance of "Snuff" and a tribute to Ukrainian metal band Jinjer

slipknot fargo 2022
Slipknot (photo by Steve Thrasher)
March 17, 2022 | 11:22am ET

    Slipknot launched their 2022 North American Knotfest Roadshow tour on Wednesday night (March 16th) in Fargo, North Dakota.

    The jam-packed 20-song setlist featured plenty of fan favorites such as “Psychosocial” and “Wait and Bleed,” as well as recent single “The Chapeltown Rag” and a few surprises.

    Most notable was a rare performance of the ballad “Snuff,” which the band hadn’t played since 2012. All Hope Is Gone track “Dead Memories” also made its first appearance in the setlist since 2016.

    Crispy 4K fan footage from the front row captures the band in peak form. Frontman Corey Taylor is wearing his latest creepy mask — appearing like a stitched-together cyber zombie — and everything sounds brutal, as it should.

    The trek continues tomorrow night (March 18th) in Omaha, Nebraska, with tickets to all upcoming shows available via Ticketmaster.

    Jinjer
    Ukrainian Band Jinjer Cancel Spring US Tour as War Rages on in Their Country

    The first leg of the tour, which runs through an April 17th show in Vancouver, British Columbia, is being supported by In This Moment and Wage War — the latter filling in for Ukrainian metal band Jinjer, who dropped off the Knotfest Roadshow to focus on the war that has broken out in their home country.

    During Slipknot’s set, Taylor paid tribute to Jinjer, telling the crowd, “This tour was originally supposed to have a band called Jinjer. I don’t know if you know this, but they’re from the Ukraine. Sadly, they could not make it because of the turmoil in their country right now. But on the count of three I want you to scream so f**king loud they can hear it across the ocean.”

    The second leg launches May 18th in University Park, Pennsylvania, and wraps up with a June 18th concert in Chula Vista, California. Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 are supporting that portion.

    Watch clips of Slipknot’s Fargo performance and see the full setlist below, and pick up tickets here.

    Slipknot Setlist (Fargo, ND):
    Disasterpiece
    Wait and Bleed
    Sulfur
    Before I Forget
    The Chapeltown Rag
    Dead Memories (First time since 2016)
    Unsainted
    The Heretic Anthem
    Psychosocial
    The Devil in I
    Solway Firth
    All Out Life
    Snuff (First time since 2012)
    Vermilion
    Duality
    Custer
    Spit It Out
    Encore:
    (515)
    People = Shit
    (sic)
    Surfacing

