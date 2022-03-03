Menu
Slipknot Postpone Shows in Russia and Belarus as Corey Taylor and Son Tell Ukraine to “Stay Strong”

"Stay strong, we’re with you, we’re standing with you and we’re thinking about you"

Corey Taylor and Griffin Parker Taylor (via Twitter)
March 3, 2022 | 10:19am ET

    Slipknot have postponed shows in Russia and Belarus in “solidarity with the people of Ukraine.” Furthermore, frontman Corey Taylor and his son Griffin posted a video message in support of Ukraine.

    As a myriad of industries and governments shun Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Slipknot have pulled out of concerts booked in Moscow and Minsk. They also had to postpone a Ukrainian date in Kyiv as the war continues in the country.

    The band posted the following statement on Twitter:

    “Unfortunately we will be postponing our Kyiv, Moscow, and Minsk performances. New dates will be forthcoming.

    We had looked forward to reuniting with our fans in these incredible cities, coming back together after global lockdown. But we take this step in support of our community and in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, for whom the struggle continues, in a new and more terrible form. We also acknowledge that our Russian and Belarusian fans are overwhelmingly united with the Ukrainians in their fight for peace.

    The safety and well-being of our global families is, and always will be, our top priority.”

    Slipknot singer Corey Taylor and his son Griffin personally took to Twitter to address the citizens of Ukraine and offer words of encouragement during the crisis.

    “We just want to send our love, our best wishes to all of our family and friends in the Ukraine,” Corey said in the video post, with Griffin standing right behind him. “Stay strong, we’re with you, we’re standing with you and we’re thinking about you. Hopefully, we will see you soon. Stay strong.”

    Slipknot Announce 2022 North American Knotfest Roadshow Tour

    The rest of Slipknot’s 2022 touring itinerary remains intact. The band’s North American Knotfest Roadshow tour is just a couple weeks away, kicking off March 16th in Fargo, North Dakota. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Meanwhile, Griffin’s band Vended will be supporting Code Orange on a Spring tour that kicks off April 3rd in Detroit. Tickets for that outing are available here.

    Below you can see Slipknot’s statement regarding the postponed shows and view Corey Taylor’s video message to Ukraine.

