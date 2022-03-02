Smash Mouth’s New Singer Hails From a Weezer Tribute Band Called Geezer

Smash Mouth have introduced their new singer following the dramatic exit of founding frontman Steve Harwell last year.

His name is Zach Goode, a Los Angeles-based musician and voice actor whose biggest claim to fame (until now) was as a member of a Weezer tribute band called Geezer. Self-described as “the world’s oldest covers band,” Geezer “blend rock, comedy, rap and barbershoppe to hilariously swing the entire history of popular music from AC/DC and Dr Dre back to Buddy Holly and the Beatles, mashed up mid-song with spot-on Weezer and Beastie Boys hits.” You can get a glimpse at some of their work below.

Goode’s resumé also includes stints in California rock bands Ghoulspoon and Divided By Zero and “international dance” group Kräppewöfft. He’s also part of several other tribute bands, including the ’80s-themed Neon Jeans, the yacht rock-themed Windbreakers, and Cougar Getting Jr., which plays ’70s and ’80s punk songs.

Advertisement

Perhaps than it’s only appropriate that Goode begins his tenure with Smash Mouth by fronting a cover of Risk Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Goode is replacing founding singer Steve Harwell. After a bizarre on-stage appearance in which he stumbled and slurred his words, threatened members of audience, and appeared to give a Nazi salute, last October Harwell announced his retirement from music, citing health issues.

ICYMI: @SmashMouth exclusively announced that their new singer is @dividedbyzach! 🎧 Listen to @KevanKenney weeknights from 7 PM – Midnight local time on your favorite Audacy Alternative Station pic.twitter.com/A76SReer1c Advertisement — Audacy (@Audacy) March 2, 2022