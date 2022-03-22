Snake Brings Australian Festival to Complete Standstill, Promptly Disappears

Attendees of the Under the Southern Stars festival in Adelaide, Australia got more than they bargained for on Saturday when a snake slithered into the crowd and brought the set of indie rockers The Superjesus to a halt.

Lead singer Sarah McLeod described the “comical” incident on the band’s Facebook page. “The weirdest part of our gig today was that there was a snake in the audience,” she wrote. “The security were all standing around it in a circle to make sure it didn’t hurt anyone while we all waited for the snake handler to come. We were told to hold the show until the snake was gone.”

Apparently, the sneaky reptile disappeared shortly after and was nowhere to be found. “Then when the snake saw the snake handler it [took] off down a hole in the grass,” McLeod recalled. “The snake handler proceeded to try and look for it EVERYWHERE.. it was comical to watch … in the end we said fuck it let’s start the show and no one mentioned it again. God knows where it ended up but I think the sound of [Stuart Rudd] on the bass would’ve sent that thing to a galaxy far far away.”

The Superjesus’ set was part of the star-studded second day of Under the Southern Stars over the weekend. It was headlined by ’90s grunge rockers Bush and Stone Temple Pilots, with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club performing as well.

The traveling festival marks the first set of Australian shows to feature international artists in two years, and is slated to make subsequent stops in Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. Snag your tickets here.