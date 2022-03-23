Soccer Mommy Announces New Album Sometimes, Forever, Shares “Shotgun”: Stream

Soccer Mommy has announced a new album called Sometimes, Forever. The third LP from Sophie Allison arrives June 24th via Loma Vista, while first single “Shotgun” is available to stream now.

After working with indie producer Gabe Wax for 2018’s Clean and 2020’s color theory, Soccer Mommy enlisted Daniel Lopatin, the electronic producer behind Oneohtrix Point Never, for Sometimes, Forever. The album picks up where color theory left off, blending lush synths with Allison’s perennial fixation with 2000s pop. The record gets its title from the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent — that our strongest emotions feel like they’ll last forever, but quickly get brushed aside by something new.

“Sorrow and emptiness will pass, but they will always come back around — as will joy,” Allison said of the album’s theme. “At some point you’re forced to say, I’ll just have to take both.”

First single “Shotgun” takes these conflicting feelings in stride, pairing a dark, tense fuzz guitar riff with a whooshing, singalong chorus. Even the lyrics shadow this juxtaposition, as Allison bemoans a lover’s coffee and menthol-stained breath before conceding, “Whenever you want me I’ll be around/ I’m a bullet in a shotgun, waiting to sound.”

Allison explained “Shotgun”‘s sense of devotion in a statement. “‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” she said. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.” The track comes with a fourth wall-breaking video by Kevin Lombardo, where Allison performs the song from her bedroom — which is quickly revealed to be a set.

Soccer Mommy is currently in the midst of a US tour in support of color theory, but come June, she’ll mark the release of Sometimes, Forever with a tour of the UK and Europe. You can find all of the artist’s tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Sometimes, Forever Artwork:

Sometimes, Forever Tracklist:

01. Bones

02. With U

03. Unholy Affliction

04. Shotgun

05. newdemo

06. Darkness Forever

07. Don’t Ask Me

08. Fire in the Driveway

09. Following Eyes

10. Feel it All the Time

11. Still

Soccer Mommy 2022 Tour Dates:

03/23 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

03/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

03/26 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

03/27 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^

03/28 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock ^

03/30 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral ^

03/31 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

04/01 — Detroit, MI @ The Eastern ^

04/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

04/04 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum ^

04/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

04/07 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird ^

04/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

04/09 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/10 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater ^

04/30 — Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

06/12 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/24 — Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30 — Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/31 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

09/01 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

09/05 — Köln, UK @ Bumann & Sohn

09/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

09/08 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

09/09 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee

09/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

09/13 — Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

09/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/16 — Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

09/17 — Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique

09/18 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

09/20 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

09/21 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

09/22 — London, UK @ O2 Forum

09/23 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

* = w/ HAIM

^ = w/ Peel Dream Magazine