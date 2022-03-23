Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Soccer Mommy Announces New Album Sometimes, Forever, Shares “Shotgun”: Stream

Produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never

soccer mommy shotgun stream
Soccer Mommy, photo by Sophie Hur
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 23, 2022 | 3:00pm ET

    Soccer Mommy has announced a new album called Sometimes, Forever. The third LP from Sophie Allison arrives June 24th via Loma Vista, while first single “Shotgun” is available to stream now.

    After working with indie producer Gabe Wax for 2018’s Clean and 2020’s color theory, Soccer Mommy enlisted Daniel Lopatin, the electronic producer behind Oneohtrix Point Never, for Sometimes, Forever. The album picks up where color theory left off, blending lush synths with Allison’s perennial fixation with 2000s pop. The record gets its title from the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent — that our strongest emotions feel like they’ll last forever, but quickly get brushed aside by something new. 

    “Sorrow and emptiness will pass, but they will always come back around — as will joy,” Allison said of the album’s theme. “At some point you’re forced to say, I’ll just have to take both.” 

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    First single “Shotgun” takes these conflicting feelings in stride, pairing a dark, tense fuzz guitar riff with a whooshing, singalong chorus. Even the lyrics shadow this juxtaposition, as Allison bemoans a lover’s coffee and menthol-stained breath before conceding, “Whenever you want me I’ll be around/ I’m a bullet in a shotgun, waiting to sound.”

    Allison explained “Shotgun”‘s sense of devotion in a statement. “‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” she said. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.” The track comes with a fourth wall-breaking video by Kevin Lombardo, where Allison performs the song from her bedroom — which is quickly revealed to be a set.

    Soccer Mommy is currently in the midst of a US tour in support of color theory, but come June, she’ll mark the release of Sometimes, Forever with a tour of the UK and Europe. You can find all of the artist’s tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Sometimes, Forever Artwork:

    Soccer Mommy Sometimes Forever

    Sometimes, Forever Tracklist:
    01. Bones
    02. With U
    03. Unholy Affliction
    04. Shotgun
    05. newdemo
    06. Darkness Forever
    07. Don’t Ask Me
    08. Fire in the Driveway
    09. Following Eyes
    10. Feel it All the Time
    11. Still

    Soccer Mommy 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/23 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^
    03/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^
    03/26 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
    03/27 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^
    03/28 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock ^
    03/30 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral ^
    03/31 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^
    04/01 — Detroit, MI @ The Eastern ^
    04/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^
    04/04 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum ^
    04/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^
    04/07 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird ^
    04/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^
    04/09 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
    04/10 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater ^
    04/30 — Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    05/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    06/12 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
    06/24 — Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
    06/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *
    06/30 — Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival
    08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/31 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    09/01 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    09/03 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    09/05 — Köln, UK @ Bumann & Sohn
    09/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    09/08 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
    09/09 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee
    09/10 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    09/13 — Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus
    09/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
    09/16 — Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
    09/17 — Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique
    09/18 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    09/20 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    09/21 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
    09/22 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
    09/23 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
    09/24 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

    * = w/ HAIM
    ^ = w/ Peel Dream Magazine

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

beatopia beabadoobee new album talk new single tour dates stream

beabadoobee Announces New Album Beatopia, Shares "Talk": Stream

March 23, 2022

Aerosmith 2022 Vegas Residency

Aerosmith Announce Extensive 2022 Las Vegas Residency

March 23, 2022

carcass 2022 tour

Carcass Announce 2022 US Tour

March 22, 2022

Gloria Trevi Isla Divina tour 2022 tickets

How to Get Tickets to Gloria Trevi's 2022 Tour

March 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Soccer Mommy Announces New Album Sometimes, Forever, Shares "Shotgun": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale