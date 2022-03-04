Menu
Soul Glo Unleash “Driponomics” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

The Philly hardcore band is set to release Diaspora Problems on March 25th.

soul glo driponomics
Soul Glo (photo by Alyssa Rorke)
March 4, 2022 | 12:13pm ET

    Philadelphia hardcore band Soul Glo have shared the new song “Driponomics” from their upcoming album Diaspora Problems, arriving March 25th.

    Soul Glo blew us away with the album’s excellent lead single “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))” and its invigorating music video. New song “Driponomics” takes a more experimental approach to the band’s fusion of punk, hip-hop, and industrial. Featuring a guest verse by Philly rapper Mother Maryrose, the track is an uncompromising sonic commentary “on capitalism and economic disparity.”

    “’Driponomics’ is for everyone doing what they have to do to get by and to get fly,” the band commented via a press release. “Oftentimes lower-income and working class people are criticized for how they survive out here, especially in times of crisis. People are getting more desperate but simultaneously more creative with their income options, and this song is a salute to that. Love to Mother Maryrose whose verse on this song is one of the best moments on our album.”

    Diaspora Problems will be Soul Glo’s first release for esteemed punk label Epitaph. The group’s impactful brand of hardcore also garnered our attention when we picked them as one of our Top 5 emerging punk bands last year.

    You can pre-order Soul Glo’s new album Diaspora Problems via Epitaph (a vinyl release is expected to drop in late 2022 via Secret Voice).

    Stream the new song “Driponomics” below.

