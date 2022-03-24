Artist of the Month is an accolade given to an up-and-coming artist or group who is poised for the big time. In March 2022, we give the nod to Soul Glo as the Philly hardcore act releases its stellar new album, Diaspora Problems.

Soul Glo have already released what is sure to go down as one of the best music videos of 2022. The highly entertaining clip for the single “Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))” starts out with drummer TJ Stevenson being asked, “So, what’s it really like being the only white member of Soul Glo?” — proving that no topic is off limits for the Philadelphia-based band.

A further dive into the band’s new album, Diaspora Problems (out March 25th), also shows that no genre is off limits, as the predominantly hardcore group explores elements of hip-hop, soul, heavy metal, punk, and more musical flavors throughout the LP’s 12 tracks.

While lead singer Pierce Jordan’s lightning-quick delivery might be hard to break down on first listen, a dissection of his lyrics finds him tackling topics that are both deeply personal and socially universal.

Having released a handful of albums and EPs over the past several years, Diaspora Problems marks Soul Glo’s first effort under a new deal with Epitaph Records. The Philly act has fired on all cylinders for the esteemed punk label, delivering an explosive and poignant album from front to back.

Currently, Soul Glo are still mapping out 2022 tour dates, but they were recently tapped as one of the openers on My Chemical Romance’s upcoming 2022 tour. The band is also slated to play the Decibel Metal & Beer Festival in its hometown of Philadelphia in June. Keep up with Soul Glo’s tour dates and pick up tickets to their upcoming shows here.

In conjunction with being named Artist of the Month for March, Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan and TJ Stevenson caught up with Consequence to discuss the album, their influences, and more. Check out the interview below, and pick up a copy of Diaspora Problems here.