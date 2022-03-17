South Park 25th Anniversary Concert to Feature Primus and Ween

Comedy Central will celebrate South Park’s 25th anniversary by staging a one-night-only concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, featuring performances by Primus and Ween.

“South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert” goes down on Wednesday, August 10th at Red Rocks. A ticket registration period runs now through Sunday, March 20th through AXS.com.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will also be appear at the concert. In a statement, the duo quipped: “We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now.”

Primus’ and Ween’s connections to South Park date back to the show’s very beginning. Primus frontman/bassist Les Claypool wrote and recorded South Park’s classic theme song, while Ween contributed the original song “The Rainbow.” Both bands also appeared in the season two episode “Chef Aid.”

A quarter century later, South Park is still going strong. The animated series’ 25th season is currently airing on Comedy Central, and Parker and Stone recently struck a deal with CBS/Viacom to create a bevy of made-for-TV films for the Paramount+ streaming platform.

Next month, Primus will launch their RUSH tribute tour, with dates running through the end of June (you can get tickets here). Claypool recently spoke to our own Kyle Meredith about the tour and the band’s forthcoming EP. Listen to their conversation here.

