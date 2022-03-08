Spiritualized Expand North American Tour, Share “The Mainline Song” Video: Watch

Spiritualized have followed up their brand new single “The Mainline Song,” released just yesterday, with an accompanying music video and new North American tour dates in the fall. Check out the video and the band’s full itinerary below.

The video, directed by frontman J Spaceman, gives the conductor’s perspective on a train traversing scenic landscapes and tunnels to reach its last station as the song’s rising chorus chants, “I wanted to know if you wanted to go to the city tonight.” The washed-out, black-and-white pallette is etched with an imprint of their upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful’s box frame artwork, which comes into full view as the train docks.

The new fall tour begins at Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club on September 8th and hits the Midwest and Canada before concluding at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on September 24th. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The English collective’s ninth studio album Everything Was Beautiful drops April 22nd via Fat Possum. It’s also been preceded by the 2021 single “Always Together with You” and January’s “Crazy.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

Spiritualized 2022 Tour Dates:

03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/01 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

04/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

04/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

04/21 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/28 – Bath, UK @ The Forum

04/29 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

05/04 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/08 – Manchester, UK @ Bridewater Hall

05/09 – Nottingham, UK @ The Royal Concert Hall

05/10 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot festival

09/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/11 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

09/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/23 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall

09/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre