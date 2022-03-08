Spiritualized Expand North American Tour, Share “The Mainline Song” Video: Watch

Spiritualized have followed up their brand new single “The Mainline Song,” released just yesterday, with an accompanying music video and new North American tour dates in the fall. Check out the video and the band’s full itinerary below.
The video, directed by frontman J Spaceman, gives the conductor’s perspective on a train traversing scenic landscapes and tunnels to reach its last station as the song’s rising chorus chants, “I wanted to know if you wanted to go to the city tonight.” The washed-out, black-and-white pallette is etched with an imprint of their upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful’s box frame artwork, which comes into full view as the train docks.
The new fall tour begins at Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club on September 8th and hits the Midwest and Canada before concluding at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on September 24th. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
The English collective’s ninth studio album Everything Was Beautiful drops April 22nd via Fat Possum. It’s also been preceded by the 2021 single “Always Together with You” and January’s “Crazy.” Pre-orders are ongoing.
Spiritualized 2022 Tour Dates:
03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/01 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
04/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
04/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
04/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
04/21 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/28 – Bath, UK @ The Forum
04/29 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
05/04 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
05/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/08 – Manchester, UK @ Bridewater Hall
05/09 – Nottingham, UK @ The Royal Concert Hall
05/10 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot festival
09/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/11 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
09/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
09/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
09/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/23 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall
09/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre