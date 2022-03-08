Menu
Spiritualized Expand North American Tour, Share “The Mainline Song” Video: Watch

J Spaceman's new album, Everything Was Beautiful, is out in April

Spiritualized The Mainline Song video tour dates 2022 watch
Spiritualized, photo by Autumn Andel
March 8, 2022 | 1:43pm ET

    Spiritualized have followed up their brand new single “The Mainline Song,” released just yesterday, with an accompanying music video and new North American tour dates in the fall. Check out the video and the band’s full itinerary below.

    The video, directed by frontman J Spaceman, gives the conductor’s perspective on a train traversing scenic landscapes and tunnels to reach its last station as the song’s rising chorus chants, “I wanted to know if you wanted to go to the city tonight.”  The washed-out, black-and-white pallette is etched with an imprint of their upcoming album Everything Was Beautiful’s box frame artwork, which comes into full view as the train docks.

    The new fall tour begins at Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club on September 8th and hits the Midwest and Canada before concluding at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on September 24th. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    The English collective’s ninth studio album Everything Was Beautiful drops April 22nd via Fat Possum. It’s also been preceded by the 2021 single “Always Together with You” and January’s “Crazy.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Spiritualized 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    04/01 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
    04/03 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    04/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
    04/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
    04/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    04/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    04/14 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    04/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
    04/21 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    04/28 – Bath, UK @ The Forum
    04/29 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
    04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    05/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
    05/04 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
    05/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    05/08 – Manchester, UK @ Bridewater Hall
    05/09 – Nottingham, UK @ The Royal Concert Hall
    05/10 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    07/21 – Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot festival
    09/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    09/09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    09/11 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
    09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    09/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    09/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    09/20 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/23 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall
    09/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

