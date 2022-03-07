Menu
Spiritualized Unveil New Single “The Mainline Song”: Stream

Another preview of Everything Was Beautiful, out April 22nd

Spiritualized, photo by Autumn Andel
March 7, 2022 | 4:26pm ET

    Spiritualized had to push the release of Everything Was Beautiful to April, but they have shared a new song from the album as consolation. Listen to the rollicking new single “The Mainline Song” below.

    Roaring trains build to a chorus of synthesizers in “The Mainline Song,” which is more upbeat than you might expect from J Spaceman and company. “I wanted to know if you wanted to go to the city tonight,” Spaceman sings,  as buzzing keys wash over him.

    Everything Was Beautiful was originally slated for a February 25th release, but manufacturing issues led the band to delay its release until April 22nd. Written during the pandemic, Spaceman plays 16 different instruments across the record, which also features a huge list of guest contributors along with string and brass sections and choirs.

    The seven-track LP features the previously released song “Always Together with You” and is available for pre-order via Fat Possum.

    Spiritualized will celebrate the record with a west coast tour that includes a stop at Coachella. Grab tickets to their upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

