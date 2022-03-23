Menu
Spoon Drop New Wild EP Featuring Remix by Jack Antonoff: Stream

Three remixes of the Lucifer on the Sofa single "Wild"

Spoon, photo by Oliver Halfin
March 23, 2022 | 11:27am ET

    Even 10 studio albums into their career, Spoon proved they had plenty of groove left on their latest album Lucifer on the SofaNow, the Austin band is keeping the good times rolling with their Wild EP — out today — which includes three reworkings of album highlight “Wild.”

    In addition to the original studio recording of “Wild,” the four-track EP also includes a remix by pop producer extraordinaire Jack Antonoff (aptly titled “Jack Wild”), and another by reggae legend Dennis Bovell. As you might expect, Antonoff’s take turns “Wild” into an ethereal synthy jam, while Bovell’s is begging to be added to a hip DJ’s vinyl rotation.

    Spoon frontman Britt Daniel wrote “Wild” during the initial phase of COVID-19 lockdown. The track’s narrator meditates over finding their way from a period of despair back toward a joyful world. You can stream the Wild EP via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Related Video

    Spoon recently spoke to Consequence about the making of Lucifer on the Sofa, and you can read that here. They also have a US tour planned for this spring; grab tickets for that over at Ticketmaster.

    Wild EP Artwork:

    spoon wild ep jack antonoff remix lucifer on the sofa stream

    Wild EP Tracklist:
    01. Wild
    02. Jack Wild
    03. Trashy Wild
    04. Wild – Dennis Bovell Remix

