Spoon Drop New Wild EP Featuring Remix by Jack Antonoff: Stream

Even 10 studio albums into their career, Spoon proved they had plenty of groove left on their latest album Lucifer on the Sofa. Now, the Austin band is keeping the good times rolling with their Wild EP — out today — which includes three reworkings of album highlight “Wild.”

In addition to the original studio recording of “Wild,” the four-track EP also includes a remix by pop producer extraordinaire Jack Antonoff (aptly titled “Jack Wild”), and another by reggae legend Dennis Bovell. As you might expect, Antonoff’s take turns “Wild” into an ethereal synthy jam, while Bovell’s is begging to be added to a hip DJ’s vinyl rotation.

Spoon frontman Britt Daniel wrote “Wild” during the initial phase of COVID-19 lockdown. The track’s narrator meditates over finding their way from a period of despair back toward a joyful world. You can stream the Wild EP via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Spoon recently spoke to Consequence about the making of Lucifer on the Sofa, and you can read that here. They also have a US tour planned for this spring; grab tickets for that over at Ticketmaster.

Wild EP Artwork:

Wild EP Tracklist:

01. Wild

02. Jack Wild

03. Trashy Wild

04. Wild – Dennis Bovell Remix