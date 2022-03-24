stanning bts army round table

Menu
Stanning BTS: ARMY Roundtable

Kayla and Bethany sit with four panelists for a roundtable discussion of BTS

BTS, photo courtesy of HYBE
Consequence Staff
March 24, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    In this episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla and Bethany sit down for an ARMY roundtable with panelists Nate, Krystal, Robin, and Daja. Join us as we courteously discuss hot topics related to BTS and the fandom including shipping, how the group paved the way for others, English music, HYBE’s growth, the future of un-tact concerts, and much more.

    Listen to the ARMY roundtable on Stanning BTS above.

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

