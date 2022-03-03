Stanning BTS: A Retrospective Wings Album Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Missing BTS? Rediscover one of their greatest albums with this week’s Stanning BTS episode. Join us as we deconstruct the lyrics and production of the Wings LP!

Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above. Then you can show how hard you stan Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

Advertisement

Related Video

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?