Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: A Retrospective Wings Album Review

Kayla and Bethany break down BTS' seminal 2016 LP

stanning bts retrospective wings album review
BTS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
March 3, 2022 | 11:56am ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Missing BTS? Rediscover one of their greatest albums with this week’s Stanning BTS episode. Join us as we deconstruct the lyrics and production of the Wings LP!

    Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above. Then you can show how hard you stan Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    BTS Las Vegas
     Editor's Pick
    How to Get Tickets to BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

stanning bts being an army part 5 podcast 178

Stanning BTS: Being an ARMY Pt. 5

February 17, 2022

stanning bts yoonmin suga jimin 177

Stanning BTS Shipisode: Yoonmin

February 10, 2022

stanning bts 7 fates of merch

Stanning BTS: The 7 Fates of Merch

January 27, 2022

Stanning BTS 175 New Years FanFic Files Ep 13

Stanning BTS FanFic Files: New Year's Eve

January 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: A Retrospective Wings Album Review

Menu Shop Search Sale