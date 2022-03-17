Menu
Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Dropped Her from Tour: “They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like a Female Singer-Songwriter”

"Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks"

Aimee Mann (photo via YouTube/MMXXI SuperEgo Records) and Steely Dan (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
March 17, 2022 | 10:25am ET

    In a vulnerable, hand-drawn comic posted to Instagram, Aimee Mann revealed that Steely Dan had dropped her as an opener from their upcoming tour.

    “I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer,” she wrote in a panel depicting Donald Fagan singing “Doctor Wu.” “I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why,” she continued over a drawing of herself performing, “Save Me,” “but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?

    “As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.” The comic ends with the words “Good luck to all  bands,” appearing in a thought bubble above Mann’s head.

    Mann is no longer listed as a tour opener on Steely Dan’s website. She subsequently posted on Twitter, “All is forgiven if Donald just tells me what ‘Brooklyn’ is about.”

    Check out her comic below. If you were hoping to see Mann live in support of her 2021 album Queens of the Summer Hotelyou can still catch her on her upcoming April headlining tour. Find the full itinerary after the jump and get your tickets here.

    Revisit Mann’s recent interviews on our podcasts Going There with Dr. Mike and Kyle Meredith with… now.

    Aimee Mann 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/15 — New York, NY @ City Winery
    04/16 — New York, NY @ City Winery
    04/17 — New York, NY @ City Winery
    04/18 — New York, NY @ City Winery
    04/20 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
    04/21  — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    04/22 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
    04/23 — Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    04/25– Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
    04/26 — Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
    05/01 — Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

