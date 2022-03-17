In a vulnerable, hand-drawn comic posted to Instagram, Aimee Mann revealed that Steely Dan had dropped her as an opener from their upcoming tour.

“I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer,” she wrote in a panel depicting Donald Fagan singing “Doctor Wu.” “I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why,” she continued over a drawing of herself performing, “Save Me,” “but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?

“As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.” The comic ends with the words “Good luck to all bands,” appearing in a thought bubble above Mann’s head.

Mann is no longer listed as a tour opener on Steely Dan’s website. She subsequently posted on Twitter, “All is forgiven if Donald just tells me what ‘Brooklyn’ is about.”

Check out her comic below. If you were hoping to see Mann live in support of her 2021 album Queens of the Summer Hotel, you can still catch her on her upcoming April headlining tour. Find the full itinerary after the jump and get your tickets here.

All is forgiven if Donald just tells me what Brooklyn is about. https://t.co/5zUTzIhIjt — Aimee Mann (@aimeemann) March 17, 2022

Aimee Mann 2022 Tour Dates:

04/15 — New York, NY @ City Winery

04/16 — New York, NY @ City Winery

04/17 — New York, NY @ City Winery

04/18 — New York, NY @ City Winery

04/20 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

04/21 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

04/22 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

04/23 — Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

04/25– Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

04/26 — Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

05/01 — Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater