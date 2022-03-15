Stephanie Beatriz Recorded Encanto Vocals While in Labor

Stephanie Beatriz kept her own miracle waiting just long enough to lay down the vocals for her Encanto solo number, appropriately titled “Waiting on a Miracle.” In a recent interview with Variety, the lead voice actress revealed she was in labor when she recorded the final take.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out, but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day,” Beatriz said. “I was like, ‘Well, fingers-crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’” The delivery occurred the day after recording and Beatriz announced her baby Rosaline’s arrival via Instagram on August 22nd, 2021.

Encanto director Byron Howard admitted he was aware of Beatriz’s situation, but not necessarily the immediacy of it. “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby, but she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready.” Meanwhile, the film’s lead songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda reportedly joked that Beatriz was “singing ‘Waiting on a Miracle’ while waiting for her personal miracle.”

The experience seems to have left a lasting impression on her baby girl, who is apparently very familiar with the Encanto soundtrack already. Beatriz told People in February that “she recognized [the songs] super fast in a weird, freakish, scary, baby way.”

The latest hit Disney musical is nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas.” Meanwhile, the Billboard Hot 100-topping breakout “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was left unacknowledged during the awards cycle despite capturing mass audiences’ ears and hearts. At least the film’s early introductory “Miracle” now holds a bit more magic thanks to Beatriz’s recent revelation.