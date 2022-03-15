Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stephanie Beatriz Recorded Encanto Vocals While in Labor

"Well, fingers-crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!"

Stephanie Beatriz Encanto vocals labor Disney
Stephanie Beatriz (photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images) and Encanto (Disney)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 15, 2022 | 1:29pm ET

    Stephanie Beatriz kept her own miracle waiting just long enough to lay down the vocals for her Encanto solo number, appropriately titled “Waiting on a Miracle.” In a recent interview with Variety, the lead voice actress revealed she was in labor when she recorded the final take.

    “I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out, but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day,” Beatriz said. “I was like, ‘Well, fingers-crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’” The delivery occurred the day after recording and Beatriz announced her baby Rosaline’s arrival via Instagram on August 22nd, 2021.

    Encanto director Byron Howard admitted he was aware of Beatriz’s situation, but not necessarily the immediacy of it. “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby, but she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready.” Meanwhile, the film’s lead songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda reportedly joked that Beatriz was “singing ‘Waiting on a Miracle’ while waiting for her personal miracle.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The experience seems to have left a lasting impression on her baby girl, who is apparently very familiar with the Encanto soundtrack already. Beatriz told People in February that “she recognized [the songs] super fast in a weird, freakish, scary, baby way.”

    The latest hit Disney musical is nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas.” Meanwhile, the Billboard Hot 100-topping breakout “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was left unacknowledged during the awards cycle despite capturing mass audiences’ ears and hearts. At least the film’s early introductory “Miracle” now holds a bit more magic thanks to Beatriz’s recent revelation.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

puss in boots last wish trailer peacock watch stream antonio banderas salma hayek

Puss in Boots Uses Up Eight Lives in New Trailer for The Last Wish: Watch

March 15, 2022

benedict cumberbatch ukraine refugees bafta russia invasion war

Benedict Cumberbatch Plans to Host Ukrainian Refugees

March 15, 2022

Deep Water Review

Deep Water's Camp Delights Only Occasionally Bob to the Surface: Review

March 15, 2022

nirvana something in the way streaming surge

Nirvana's "Something in the Way" Hits No. 6 on Rock Songs Chart Following The Batman's Release

March 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stephanie Beatriz Recorded Encanto Vocals While in Labor

Menu Shop Search Sale