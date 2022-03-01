Stereolab Announce 2022 North American Tour

Stereolab are picking up where their COVID-19-interrupted reunion left off with a fall 2022 tour.
The London outfit went on hiatus in 2009 before returning in 2019 with a comeback tour. Stereolab extended the reunion into 2020, but the ongoing pandemic cut that trek short.
They’ll finally return to North America beginning September 6th in Nashville, Tennessee. The 22-date jaunt then swings through the southern United States and up through California — including a stop at the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles — before continuing into Vancouver. From there, Stereolab zigzag across the midwest and along the east coast before wrapping in North Carolina in October.
Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4th, and you can book your seat here.
Stereolab 2022 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
09/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound Los Angeles
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/24 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/02 – Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS
10/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel