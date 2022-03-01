Stereolab Announce 2022 North American Tour

Stereolab are picking up where their COVID-19-interrupted reunion left off with a fall 2022 tour.

The London outfit went on hiatus in 2009 before returning in 2019 with a comeback tour. Stereolab extended the reunion into 2020, but the ongoing pandemic cut that trek short.

They’ll finally return to North America beginning September 6th in Nashville, Tennessee. The 22-date jaunt then swings through the southern United States and up through California — including a stop at the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles — before continuing into Vancouver. From there, Stereolab zigzag across the midwest and along the east coast before wrapping in North Carolina in October.

Related Video

Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4th, and you can book your seat here.

Advertisement

Stereolab 2022 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

09/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound Los Angeles

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/24 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/02 – Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS

10/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel