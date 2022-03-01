Menu
Stereolab Announce 2022 North American Tour

A 22-date trek this fall

Stereolab, photo courtesy of the artists
March 1, 2022 | 1:52pm ET

    Stereolab are picking up where their COVID-19-interrupted reunion left off with a fall 2022 tour.

    The London outfit went on hiatus in 2009 before returning in 2019 with a comeback tour. Stereolab extended the reunion into 2020, but the ongoing pandemic cut that trek short.

    They’ll finally return to North America beginning September 6th in Nashville, Tennessee. The 22-date jaunt then swings through the southern United States and up through California — including a stop at the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles — before continuing into Vancouver. From there, Stereolab zigzag across the midwest and along the east coast before wrapping in North Carolina in October.

    Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4th, and you can book your seat here.

    Stereolab 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    09/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
    09/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    09/11 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
    09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound Los Angeles
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    09/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    09/24 – Vancouver, BC, CAN @ Commodore Ballroom
    09/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    09/30 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    10/02 – Montreal, QC, CAN @ MTELUS
    10/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    10/05 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson
    10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

