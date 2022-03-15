Steve Albini Offers to Produce Dolly Parton’s Rock Record

After Dolly Parton removed herself from consideration for the Rock and Roll of Fame, saying she first needed to make a great rock record, she got an offer from a man who’s helped more artists into those hallowed halls than just about anyone living: Steve Albini.

Parton was nominated for the Class of 2022 in February alongside Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, and more. In a statement explaining why she would be declining potential Hall of Fame induction at this time, she said that she would like to be considered in the future, but only after she has “put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album… which I have always wanted to do!”

Albini retweeted this statement and his offer was short and sweet: “Dolly Parton do you like analog recording,” he wrote, though so far she has not publicly responded. Check out the post below.

If the Queen of Nashville does decide to make a rock record, she’ll enjoy her first pick of collaborators, along with the support of her husband, a “total rock ‘n’ roll freak.” She seems to be in a mood for trying new things, having just published her first novel with the help of James Patterson, Run, Rose, Run. Last month, she announced that she’d be covering 100% of the college tuition for all Dollywood employees.

As for Albini, he recently opined that Juggalos are better people than Deadheads, and called Joe Rogan and Barstool Sports “trash garbage.”

