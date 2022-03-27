Stevie Nicks Writes Poem in Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Following the tragic, unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday (March 25th), a seemingly endless number of fans and fellow musicians have paid their respects. Stevie Nicks is just one of many who was touched by Hawkins’ ferocious enthusiasm, genuine kindness, and killer smile, and she took to social media to share a thoughtful tribute to her late friend.

“Thank goodness for the photo booth in the Foo Fighters studio,” Nicks wrote alongside two black-and-white shots of her with Hawkins. “Because of these pictures my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips. He always came to my shows. He and his best friend Dave even let me be a Foo Fighter for a little while. We recorded a kick ass version of ‘Gold Dust Woman’ (live).”

The Fleetwood Mac powerhouse continued: “Taylor was very handsome and he was very cute. Sometimes that combination is way better than ‘beautiful.’ I think it’s everything. He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In true Nicks fashion, she also included a heartfelt poem dedicated to the drumming legend:

I am sad now

I am really sad

It’s like rolling thunder

Yes, that’s what I said

It’s like a bad dream~

Comes like a wave~

Gives you a moment

And then drags you away.

Our hearts are broken,

We will never be the same.

As I write these words~

I feel the pain.

But I will always remember~

That the laughter and the fame

Brought us together

To play the game

And we played it, again and again and again

And it was extraordinary~

Don’t forget us, “I.”

We’ll be right here

Love you,

Stevie

Other rock icons including RUSH, Ringo Starr, Travis Barker, Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Morello, and many more have shared tributes to Hawkins since the announcement of his death. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the Foos wrote in their statement. See Nicks’ full post remembering Hawkins below.