Stone Gossard on New Painted Shield LP and the Next Pearl Jam Album

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about the second Painted Shield album, which finds Mason Jennings, Brittany Davis, and Matt Chamberlain further exploring their sonic palette.

The guitarist discusses developing Painted Shield into a multiple vocalist group, as well as releasing the song “4th of July” while the world is on the brink of war. Stone also addresses the comparisons to his other offshoot project, Brad. On that subject, we’re told that there is another Brad album in the works that will be using demos and lost vocal takes from the late Shawn Smith, which could come out later this year.

From there, the attention is turned to Pearl Jam, who recently announced their rescheduled Gigaton tour dates (get tickets here!). Gossard tells us about relearning tracks from the band’s latest LP for a third time, the possibility of a Lost Dogs Pt. 2, and wanting to make looser records at a quicker pace. To that point, he confirms that, yes, Pearl Jam have started working on their next album. “We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way,” he says. “We’re making music.”

Take a listen to Stone Gossard discuss new music from Pearl Jam, Painted Shield, and Brad using the player above. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.