Celebrate Suga of BTS’ Birthday With These 10 Songs

Happy birthday to Suga of BTS! On this day (March 9th), a star was born, and it’s time to celebrate Min Yoongi/Agust D/Gloss/the primary resident of the Genius Lab.

The rapper, writer, and producer turned 29 at the stroke of midnight KST — so grab some tangerines and join us by streaming our 10 favorite tracks.

“Daechwita”

Related Video

He’s the king, he’s the boss, he’s Agust D, the edgy, no holds-barred alter ego under which Suga releases solo work. “Daechwita” was the lead single off 2020’s D-2, an audacious album in which Agust D addresses everything from existential crises, a bittersweet relationship with fame, and, of course, the haters. “Daechwita” is four and a half minutes of controlled chaos that makes me feel like I could run through a wall. “Off with their heads?” Whatever you say, King Min.

“Blueberry Eyes” (MAX feat. Suga)

Advertisement

Sharp transition: soft hours are now in session. This endearing collaboration reunited Suga with MAX, who opened up a handful of tracks off his 2020 album, Colour Vision, and invited Suga to select one for a feature. Suga surprised everyone (including MAX) by choosing the sweet, up-tempo “Blueberry Eyes”, an anniversary love letter from MAX to his wife. MAX, forever a faithful member of the BTS ARMY, used a cat as a stand-in for Yoongi in the music video.

“Trivia: Seesaw”

Do you have a quick 45 minutes to talk about “Seesaw”? If not, that’s cool, but it’s hard to quickly summarize the joy of the bouncy, jazzy track in which Suga muses on the ups and downs of falling in love. At the time of the 2018 release, melodic vocals like those in the chorus were unheard of from everyone’s favorite Daegu rap star (sorry Taehyung), but the welcome surprise has stood the test of time as a favorite.

“Interlude: Shadow”

Map of the Soul: 7 is such a great album that choosing standout tracks can be a pleasantly losing game, but Suga’s interlude is undoubtedly a thrill. The tempo change? The callback to the “big house, big car, and big rings” he dreamed of in their debut song? The bracing honesty? It doesn’t make sense for a song so personal to also slap like this, but Suga has never been one to play by the rules.

Advertisement