Summerfest — the annual nine-day musical extravaganza that brings hundreds of bands to Milwaukee, Wisconsin each June and July — has rolled out its 2022 lineup.

The festival’s separately ticketed American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners include Justin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne, Wu-Tang Clan with Lil Wayne, Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, Backstreet Boys, Thomas Rhett, and Jason Aldean.

However, the real fun can be found on the sprawling lineup of names who will be playing across the 11 other stages erected within Milwaukee’s Henry Maier Festival Park. Highlights include John Fogerty, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Charli XCX, Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse, Portugal. the Man, Big Boi, The Black Crowes, Ann Wilson, The Breeders, Third Eye Blind, Taking Back Sunday, Violent Femmes, The New Pornographers, Bob Mould, Parquet Courts, and Houndmouth.

Other notable acts include Steve Miller Band, Alessia Cara, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Rick Springfield, WILLOW, Todd Rundgren, Barenaked Ladies, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, The Revivalists, Boyz II Men, Atmosphere, Anthrax, The Commodores, Indigo Girls, Andrew McMahon In the Wilderness, Modern English, Meat Puppets, Dry Cleaning, Illuminati Hotties, Ric Wilson, Flosstradamus, Barns Courtney, The Wrecks, Son Volt, The Wild Feathers, and more. You can see the full artist lineup and day-by-day breakdown at the festival’s website.

Summerfest 2022 takes place over three weekends (June 23rd-25th, June 30th-July 2nd, and July 7th-9th). Single day and multi-day festival passes are now on sale. As mentioned, tickets to the amphitheater headlining shows are sold separately and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.