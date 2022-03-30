Superorganism Drop New Song “It’s Raining” Featuring Stephen Malkmus: Stream

Superorganism are back with another look at their forthcoming album, World Wide Pop. This time around, they’ve shared “It’s Raining,” which features Pavement singer Stephen Malkmus and UK rapper Dylan Cartlidge.

“It’s Raining” is a swaggering hip-hop track, with a slinky, bass-heavy beat, a mess of synthesizers, and a glitchy Scott Walker sample coalescing at full force. The single comes with an animated music video, directed by AEVA with illustrations by Risa Kazama, where an anthropomorphic raindrop slides along with the grooving passengers of a bullet train. Check it out below.

Superorganism discussed the origins of “It’s Raining” in a statement. “We’ve been enormous fans of Stephen Malkmus forever, and we loved the idea of combining Malkmus and Scott Walker into a strange almost broken-sounding hip hop track,” the group said. “We’d done a remix for Dylan Cartlidge and absolutely loved his flow; we asked him if he’d like to try a verse and he fit so naturally. With Dylan being from the North of England and Stephen in Portland, the rain theme is all the more fitting for them too.”

World Wide Pop arrives July 15th via Domino, and pre-orders are available now. Superorganism announced the record by sharing the song “Teenager.”

In September, our former Artist of the Month will embark on a world tour. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.