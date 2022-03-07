Superorganism Announce New Album World Wide Pop, Share “Teenager”: Stream

Superorganism have announced their sophomore album World Wide Pop, out July 15th. As a preview, they shared the lead single “Teenager.” The band also unveiled 2022 North American and European tour dates.
In the four years since Superorganism’s 2018 self-titled debut, our former Artist of the Month have whittled down from an eight-piece to a core lineup of Orono, Harry, Tucan, B, and Soul. To help fill out the sound of World Wide Pop, the band brought in Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, and Pi Ja Ma — each of whom contributed to multiple tracks on the album — as well as Dylan Cartlidge, Boa Constrictors, and Japanese pop superstar and actor Gen Hoshino.
Recording the 13-track album marked the first time that the bandmates spent time together in person; Superorganism’s debut effort was completed before they were all in the same room at the same time. It’s described as finding a balance between “artifice and earnestness” as well as “sci-fi silliness and existential intensity.”
“Teenager,” Superorganism’s first new music since their debut LP, was produced by Stuart Price, who is known for working with Madonna and The Killers. Featuring former tourmates CHAI and Pi Ja Ma, it’s a fizzy synth pop track celebrating the formative years that the members of the group apparently remember fondly. Watch the meme-worthy video, featuring the topless dancing of actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez, below.
Pre-orders for physical copies of World Wide Pop are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
In early September, Superorganism will kick off a supporting tour. The European leg kicks off on September 3rd in the Netherlands city of Nijmegen and will make subsequent stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris before wrapping in London on September 21st. After that, Superorganism will head over to North America for a trek that will hit cities including Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Philadelphia.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
World Wide Pop Artwork:
World Wide Pop Tracklist:
01. Black Hole Baby
02. World Wide Pop
03. On & On
04. Teenager (feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)
05. It’s Raining (feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)
06. Flying
07. Solar System (feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)
08. Into the Sun (feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus & Pi Ja Ma)
09. Put Down Your Phone
10. crushed.zip
11. Oh Come On
12. Don’t Let the Colony Collapse
13. Everything Falls Apart
Superorganism 2022 Tour Dates:
09/03 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
09/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
09/06 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
09/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
09/09 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
09/10 – Vienna, AT @ DasWERK
09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
09/13 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique
09/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
09/16 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/17 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse
09/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/21 – London, UK @ Scala
09/27 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/02 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Axis
10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/11 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/19 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
10/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/03 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/04 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer