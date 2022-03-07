Superorganism Announce New Album World Wide Pop, Share “Teenager”: Stream

Superorganism have announced their sophomore album World Wide Pop, out July 15th. As a preview, they shared the lead single “Teenager.” The band also unveiled 2022 North American and European tour dates.

In the four years since Superorganism’s 2018 self-titled debut, our former Artist of the Month have whittled down from an eight-piece to a core lineup of Orono, Harry, Tucan, B, and Soul. To help fill out the sound of World Wide Pop, the band brought in Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, and Pi Ja Ma — each of whom contributed to multiple tracks on the album — as well as Dylan Cartlidge, Boa Constrictors, and Japanese pop superstar and actor Gen Hoshino.

Recording the 13-track album marked the first time that the bandmates spent time together in person; Superorganism’s debut effort was completed before they were all in the same room at the same time. It’s described as finding a balance between “artifice and earnestness” as well as “sci-fi silliness and existential intensity.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Teenager,” Superorganism’s first new music since their debut LP, was produced by Stuart Price, who is known for working with Madonna and The Killers. Featuring former tourmates CHAI and Pi Ja Ma, it’s a fizzy synth pop track celebrating the formative years that the members of the group apparently remember fondly. Watch the meme-worthy video, featuring the topless dancing of actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez, below.

Pre-orders for physical copies of World Wide Pop are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

In early September, Superorganism will kick off a supporting tour. The European leg kicks off on September 3rd in the Netherlands city of Nijmegen and will make subsequent stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris before wrapping in London on September 21st. After that, Superorganism will head over to North America for a trek that will hit cities including Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Philadelphia.

Advertisement

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

World Wide Pop Artwork:

World Wide Pop Tracklist:

01. Black Hole Baby

02. World Wide Pop

03. On & On

04. Teenager (feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)

05. It’s Raining (feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)

06. Flying

07. Solar System (feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)

08. Into the Sun (feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus & Pi Ja Ma)

09. Put Down Your Phone

10. crushed.zip

11. Oh Come On

12. Don’t Let the Colony Collapse

13. Everything Falls Apart

Superorganism 2022 Tour Dates:

09/03 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

09/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

09/06 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

09/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum

09/09 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

09/10 – Vienna, AT @ DasWERK

09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

09/13 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique

09/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

09/16 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/17 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

09/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/21 – London, UK @ Scala

09/27 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/02 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Axis

10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/11 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/19 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/03 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/04 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Advertisement