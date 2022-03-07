Menu
Superorganism Announce New Album World Wide Pop, Share “Teenager”: Stream

Along with a supporting North American and European tour

Superorganism, photo by Jack Bridgland
March 7, 2022 | 12:51pm ET

    Superorganism have announced their sophomore album World Wide Pop, out July 15th. As a preview, they shared the lead single “Teenager.” The band also unveiled 2022 North American and European tour dates.

    In the four years since Superorganism’s 2018 self-titled debut, our former Artist of the Month have whittled down from an eight-piece to a core lineup of Orono, Harry, Tucan, B, and Soul. To help fill out the sound of World Wide Pop, the band brought in Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, and Pi Ja Ma — each of whom contributed to multiple tracks on the album — as well as Dylan Cartlidge, Boa Constrictors, and Japanese pop superstar and actor Gen Hoshino.

    Recording the 13-track album marked the first time that the bandmates spent time together in person; Superorganism’s debut effort was completed before they were all in the same room at the same time. It’s described as finding a balance between “artifice and earnestness” as well as “sci-fi silliness and existential intensity.”

    Related Video

    “Teenager,” Superorganism’s first new music since their debut LP, was produced by Stuart Price, who is known for working with Madonna and The Killers. Featuring former tourmates CHAI and Pi Ja Ma, it’s a fizzy synth pop track celebrating the formative years that the members of the group apparently remember fondly. Watch the meme-worthy video, featuring the topless dancing of actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez, below.

    Pre-orders for physical copies of World Wide Pop are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    In early September, Superorganism will kick off a supporting tour. The European leg kicks off on September 3rd in the Netherlands city of Nijmegen and will make subsequent stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris before wrapping in London on September 21st. After that, Superorganism will head over to North America for a trek that will hit cities including Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Philadelphia.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    World Wide Pop Artwork:

    Superorganism World Wide Pop new album artwork

    World Wide Pop Tracklist:
    01. Black Hole Baby
    02. World Wide Pop
    03. On & On
    04. Teenager (feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)
    05. It’s Raining (feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)
    06. Flying
    07. Solar System (feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)
    08. Into the Sun (feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus & Pi Ja Ma)
    09. Put Down Your Phone
    10. crushed.zip
    11. Oh Come On
    12. Don’t Let the Colony Collapse
    13. Everything Falls Apart

    Superorganism 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/03 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
    09/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
    09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
    09/06 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
    09/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
    09/09 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
    09/10 – Vienna, AT @ DasWERK
    09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
    09/13 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique
    09/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
    09/16 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    09/17 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
    09/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse
    09/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
    09/21 – London, UK @ Scala
    09/27 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
    09/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    09/30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    10/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    10/02 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
    10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Axis
    10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
    10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    10/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    10/11 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
    10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    10/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    10/19 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
    10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
    10/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box
    10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    10/27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    11/03 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    11/04 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
    11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

