Tallah Announce New Album, Share Video for “Telescope”: Stream

Nu-metal revivalists Tallah have announced their sophomore album, The Generation of Danger, arriving September 9th via Earache. The Philadelphia band, which features drummer Max Portnoy (son of legendary metal drummer Mike Portnoy), also unveiled the video for the lead single “Telescope.”

If you’re a fan of Slipknot and current alt-metal acts like Code Orange and Tetrarch, Tallah could be one of your new favorite bands. “Telescope” is a brutal banger in the vein of early aughts nu-metal, channeling the genre’s extreme musical tendencies without a hint of irony. Mathy metalcore influences and theatrical shapeshifting vocals add an idiosyncratic flavor to the Philly band’s pummeling sound.

“’Telescope’ is one of fastest and most chaotic songs on The Generation of Danger,” Max Portnoy said. “It was the first song I started working on for the record and it went through hundreds of changes. It’s one of my top picks from the album with the song having two different choruses. One being a melodic one and one with a more rap type of vibe. The song has a lot to offer.”

Tallah broke onto the scene in 2020 with their debut album Matriphagy, garnering much praise for their modern interpretation of nu-metal. For the follow-up, the band sought a “new and fresh concept” while expanding on what made Matriphagy a success.

“We wanted to take what made Matriphagy so good and jack it up to 150%,” frontman Justin Bonitz said via a press release. “The tracks are monstrous, daunting, and the story the music tells dives into the idea of people hiding what they truly desire until someone else comes along and forces it to surface.”

Bonitz goes on to explain that The Generation of Danger is a concept album about a mad scientist “who gets fed up with being swept under the rug.” When the multi-billion-dollar corporation that employs him takes credit for his latest, award-winning invention, the scientist snaps and retaliates against them by forcing them to take part in “the greatest experiment the world of science has ever seen.”

The Generation of Danger was produced by Josh Schroeder at Random Awesome Studio. Pre-order the album via Earache.

You can also catch Tallah live as support for All That Remains’ lengthy spring 2022 US tour. The outing kicks off March 12th in Worcester, Massachusetts. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Watch the video for “Telescope” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below.

The Generation of Danger Artwork:



The Generation of Danger Tracklist:

01. mud_castle

02. The Hard Reset

03. Stomping Grounds

04. The Impressionist

05. Shaken (not stirred)

06. For The Recognition

07. Of Nothing

08. Dicker’s Done

09. Telescope

10. Wendrid

11. Headfirst 12 Thistle

13. How Long?

Tallah’s 2022 US Tour Dates with All That Remains:

03/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

03/13 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/14 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

03/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/17 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

03/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/21 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

03/24 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

03/25 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

03/26 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

03/27 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

03/30 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

03/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

04/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino

04/02 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Showroom

04/04 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

04/05 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

04/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/09 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

04/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/12 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

04/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/16 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall

04/17 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

04/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

04/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

04/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

04/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/24 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

04/30 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

05/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/03 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

05/04 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

05/05 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

05/07 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi@Fi Annex

05/13 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

05/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

05/17 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

05/18 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

05/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

05/20 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster