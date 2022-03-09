Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tallah Announce New Album, Share Video for “Telescope”: Stream

The Generation of Danger arrives September 9th

tallah telescope
Tallah (courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 9, 2022 | 1:19pm ET

    Nu-metal revivalists Tallah have announced their sophomore album, The Generation of Danger, arriving September 9th via Earache. The Philadelphia band, which features drummer Max Portnoy (son of legendary metal drummer Mike Portnoy), also unveiled the video for the lead single “Telescope.”

    If you’re a fan of Slipknot and current alt-metal acts like Code Orange and Tetrarch, Tallah could be one of your new favorite bands. “Telescope” is a brutal banger in the vein of early aughts nu-metal, channeling the genre’s extreme musical tendencies without a hint of irony. Mathy metalcore influences and theatrical shapeshifting vocals add an idiosyncratic flavor to the Philly band’s pummeling sound.

    “’Telescope’ is one of fastest and most chaotic songs on The Generation of Danger,” Max Portnoy said. “It was the first song I started working on for the record and it went through hundreds of changes. It’s one of my top picks from the album with the song having two different choruses. One being a melodic one and one with a more rap type of vibe. The song has a lot to offer.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tallah broke onto the scene in 2020 with their debut album Matriphagy, garnering much praise for their modern interpretation of nu-metal. For the follow-up, the band sought a “new and fresh concept” while expanding on what made Matriphagy a success.

    “We wanted to take what made Matriphagy so good and jack it up to 150%,” frontman Justin Bonitz said via a press release. “The tracks are monstrous, daunting, and the story the music tells dives into the idea of people hiding what they truly desire until someone else comes along and forces it to surface.”

    Bonitz goes on to explain that The Generation of Danger is a concept album about a mad scientist “who gets fed up with being swept under the rug.” When the multi-billion-dollar corporation that employs him takes credit for his latest, award-winning invention, the scientist snaps and retaliates against them by forcing them to take part in “the greatest experiment the world of science has ever seen.”

    Advertisement

    code orange drummer max portnoy
     Editor's Pick
    Mike Portnoy’s Son Is Now Drumming for Code Orange

    The Generation of Danger was produced by Josh Schroeder at Random Awesome Studio. Pre-order the album via Earache.

    You can also catch Tallah live as support for All That Remains’ lengthy spring 2022 US tour. The outing kicks off March 12th in Worcester, Massachusetts. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the video for “Telescope” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below.

    The Generation of Danger Artwork:
    TallahAlbumCover 1200x1200 1 Tallah Announce New Album, Share Video for Telescope: Stream

    The Generation of Danger Tracklist:
    01. mud_castle
    02. The Hard Reset
    03. Stomping Grounds
    04. The Impressionist
    05. Shaken (not stirred)
    06. For The Recognition
    07. Of Nothing
    08. Dicker’s Done
    09. Telescope
    10. Wendrid
    11. Headfirst 12 Thistle
    13. How Long?

    Advertisement

    Tallah’s 2022 US Tour Dates with All That Remains:
    03/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    03/13 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    03/14 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre
    03/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    03/17 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
    03/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    03/21 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
    03/24 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
    03/25 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
    03/26 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
    03/27 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    03/30 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
    03/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
    04/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino
    04/02 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Showroom
    04/04 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
    04/05 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    04/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    04/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    04/09 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
    04/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    04/12 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
    04/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    04/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    04/16 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall
    04/17 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
    04/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
    04/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
    04/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
    04/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    04/24 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
    04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    04/29 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
    04/30 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
    05/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
    05/03 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
    05/04 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
    05/05 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    05/07 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger
    05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
    05/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi@Fi Annex
    05/13 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
    05/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
    05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
    05/17 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square
    05/18 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
    05/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater
    05/20 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ME REX Plesiosaur EP Jupiter Pluvius single stream

ME REX Announce Plesiosaur EP, Share "Jupiter Pluvius": Stream

March 9, 2022

Girl Talk Wiz Khalifa Big KRIT Smoke DZA new album Full Court Press Put You On new song stream

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA Announce Collaborative Album, Share "Put You On": Stream

March 9, 2022

horsegirl anti-glory visions of modern performance new song album music video tour dates tickets listen stream

Horsegirl Announce Debut Album Versions of Modern Performance, Share "Anti-glory": Stream

March 9, 2022

tomberlin new single tap new album i don't know who needs to hear this stream

Tomberlin Shares Pensive New Single "tap": Stream

March 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tallah Announce New Album, Share Video for "Telescope": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale