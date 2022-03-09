Tallah Announce New Album, Share Video for “Telescope”: Stream

Nu-metal revivalists Tallah have announced their sophomore album, The Generation of Danger, arriving September 9th via Earache. The Philadelphia band, which features drummer Max Portnoy (son of legendary metal drummer Mike Portnoy), also unveiled the video for the lead single “Telescope.”
If you’re a fan of Slipknot and current alt-metal acts like Code Orange and Tetrarch, Tallah could be one of your new favorite bands. “Telescope” is a brutal banger in the vein of early aughts nu-metal, channeling the genre’s extreme musical tendencies without a hint of irony. Mathy metalcore influences and theatrical shapeshifting vocals add an idiosyncratic flavor to the Philly band’s pummeling sound.
“’Telescope’ is one of fastest and most chaotic songs on The Generation of Danger,” Max Portnoy said. “It was the first song I started working on for the record and it went through hundreds of changes. It’s one of my top picks from the album with the song having two different choruses. One being a melodic one and one with a more rap type of vibe. The song has a lot to offer.”
Tallah broke onto the scene in 2020 with their debut album Matriphagy, garnering much praise for their modern interpretation of nu-metal. For the follow-up, the band sought a “new and fresh concept” while expanding on what made Matriphagy a success.
“We wanted to take what made Matriphagy so good and jack it up to 150%,” frontman Justin Bonitz said via a press release. “The tracks are monstrous, daunting, and the story the music tells dives into the idea of people hiding what they truly desire until someone else comes along and forces it to surface.”
Bonitz goes on to explain that The Generation of Danger is a concept album about a mad scientist “who gets fed up with being swept under the rug.” When the multi-billion-dollar corporation that employs him takes credit for his latest, award-winning invention, the scientist snaps and retaliates against them by forcing them to take part in “the greatest experiment the world of science has ever seen.”
The Generation of Danger was produced by Josh Schroeder at Random Awesome Studio. Pre-order the album via Earache.
You can also catch Tallah live as support for All That Remains’ lengthy spring 2022 US tour. The outing kicks off March 12th in Worcester, Massachusetts. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Watch the video for “Telescope” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below.
The Generation of Danger Artwork:
The Generation of Danger Tracklist:
01. mud_castle
02. The Hard Reset
03. Stomping Grounds
04. The Impressionist
05. Shaken (not stirred)
06. For The Recognition
07. Of Nothing
08. Dicker’s Done
09. Telescope
10. Wendrid
11. Headfirst 12 Thistle
13. How Long?
Tallah’s 2022 US Tour Dates with All That Remains:
03/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
03/13 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/14 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre
03/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
03/17 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
03/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
03/21 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
03/24 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
03/25 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
03/26 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
03/27 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
03/30 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
03/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
04/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino
04/02 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Showroom
04/04 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
04/05 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
04/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
04/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
04/09 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
04/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/12 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
04/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
04/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
04/16 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall
04/17 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
04/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
04/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
04/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
04/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/24 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
04/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
04/29 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
04/30 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
05/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
05/03 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
05/04 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
05/05 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
05/07 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi@Fi Annex
05/13 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
05/14 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
05/17 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square
05/18 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
05/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater
05/20 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster