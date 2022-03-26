Watch Foo Fighters Play “Everlong” to Close Their Final Show with Taylor Hawkins

On Friday night, just hours before Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline Festival Estéreo in Bogotá, Colombia, the band broke the shocking news that their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins had suddenly died at age 50. His final performance with Foo Fighters came days earlier at Lollapalooza Argentina; fittingly, the last song on their setlist that night was the 1997 hit, “Everlong.”

In pro-shot footage of the performance, embedded below, Hawkins’ breakneck hi-hat keeps the tempo even amid the roaring guitars and Dave Grohl’s gritty snarl. “I don’t say goodbye,” Grohl told the crowd just before starting the song. “I don’t like to say goodbye. I know that we’ll always come back. If you come back, we’ll come back. Will you come back? If you come back, we’ll come back, so then I won’t have to say goodbye.”

Hawkins was known for his ecstatic, energetic stage presence, and throughout the video, you can catch glimpses of his toothy grin behind his flying drumsticks. Despite appearing in its still-hilarious music video, Hawkins didn’t perform on the original recording of “Everlong” — he joined the band right after The Colour and the Shape was completed — but especially now, it’s difficult to think of anyone else backing the Foos.

“[Hawkins’] musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” Foo Fighters wrote in a statement. Considering Consequence’s devotion to the band, we’re inclined to agree. Remember the beloved drummer by watching his very last “Everlong” performance with Foo Fighters below.

Hawkins’ death was met with an outpouring of tributes from the rock world and beyond. Fellow drum legends like Ringo Starr and Travis Barker took to social media to pay their respects, as did the likes of Mick Jagger, Stevie Nicks, Tom Morello, Ozzy Osbourne, and many, many more.