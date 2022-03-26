Taylor Hawkins: Toxicology Test Indicates Presence of Drugs At Time of Death

Colombia’s attorney general’s office and National Institute of Forensic Medicine will investigate the circumstances leading to Taylor Hawkins’ death after a preliminary toxicology test found the presence of narcotics in the Foo Fighters drummer’s body.

Hawkins, 50, was found dead inside of his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on Friday, March 25th — hours before Foo Fighters were due to headline a festival in the country.

A urine toxicological test carried out on Hawkins’ body indicated the presence of multiple drugs, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines, Colombia’s attorney general said in a statement released on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Related Video

An investigation is now ongoing to determine the exact cause of Hawkins’ death and the results will be released “in a timely manner,” the statement added.

A separate statement issued by Bogota’s municipal government on Saturday said the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance to the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel, where Foo Fighters were staying. Health workers attempted to revive Hawkins, but were unable to do so.

Hawkins had been open about his past battles with addiction, which included an overdose in 2001. “I believed the bullshit myth of live hard and fast, die young,” he said in a 2021 interview with Kerrang. “I’m not here to preach about not doing drugs, because I loved doing drugs, but I just got out of control for a while and it almost got me.”

Advertisement

In a statement on Friday, Foo Fighters said Hawkins’ death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” The band’s statement continued: “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

#ATENCIÓN | Comunicado oficial de la #Fiscalía General de la Nación sobre la muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/K3Z7Ss9wcO — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022