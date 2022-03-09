Menu
The Emperor Hunts Jedi in First Teaser Trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi: Watch

He's on the run from Inquisitor Reva, played by Moses Ingram

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
March 9, 2022 | 2:39pm ET

    The Jedi Order has been destroyed, Darth Sidious reigns as Emperor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is forced into hiding in the first teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi. The hottest new destination in that galaxy far, far away comes to Disney+ May 25th.

    Obi-Wan Kenobi is set between the events of the Star Wars movies Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, when Luke Skywalker is just a boy, and his father Anakin Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is filling the galaxy with terror. “The fight is done,” Kenobi sighs in the teaser. “We lost.” But just because he’s been beaten, that doesn’t mean he’s safe.

    As seen in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series, the Emperor has founded the Inquisitorius, an organization of force-sensitive hunters who track down remaining Jedi. Kenobi is on the run from Inquisitor Reva (The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram), who can be seen snapping her cape and threatening townspeople such as Luke’s Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton, reprising his role from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith).

    Bonnie Piesse returns as Aunt Beru, and Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie also co-star. Check out the teaser below.

