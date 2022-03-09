Tenacious D Extend 2022 US Tour to Fall

Good news for Tenacious D fans unable to catch their comedy rock stylings this summer: The duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass have added a 10-date fall leg to their 2022 US tour.

Expanding upon their seven-date run in June, the new string of shows kicks off on September 9th in Wilmington, North Carolina, and includes stops in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. It will wrap with an appearance at the just-announced Louder Than Life Festival on September 22nd.

Puddles Pity Party remains the opening act for the June dates, with DJ Douggpound taking over in the fall. See Tenacious D’s full itinerary below. Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public this Friday (March 11th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales happening now using the code: CLASSICS.

Advertisement

The tour serves as a belated 20th anniversary celebration of Tenacious D’s 2001 self-titled debut. Black and Gass caught up with Heavy Consequence at the time of the anniversary to discuss the album, their friendship and working relationship with Dave Grohl, the importance of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross to their career, and much more — as seen in the video interview segments below.

Tenacious D 2022 Tour Dates:

06/16 — Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/17 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater ~

06/19 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square ~

06/21 — Seattle, WA @ TBA ~

06/22 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~

06/24 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater ~

06/26 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater ~

09/09 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

09/10 — Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center #

09/13 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

09/14 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

09/16 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

09/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion #

09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Festival Field #

09/20 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheater #

09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Advertisement

~ = w/ Puddles Pity Party

# = w/ DJ Douggpound